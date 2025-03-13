The Giants can’t let Russell Wilson leave the building during Friday’s visit

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are hosting veteran QB Russell Wilson for a visit on Friday. He will be meeting with the Cleveland Browns first on Thursday, then traveling to New York to speak with Big Blue. Meanwhile, the Giants are waiting patiently for an answer from Aaron Rodgers who is deciding on his NFL future, picking between New York, the Pittsburgh Steelers, possibly the Minnesota Vikings, and maybe retirement.

The Giants are running out of time to wait. Things are moving quickly around the NFL and with Wilson’s interest growing from other teams, the Giants should act quickly and make sure they sign him on Friday.

The Giants are running out of options

If the Giants miss out on Rodgers, then miss out on Wilson, then who is playing quarterback for them in 2025? The drop-off from Wilson and Rodgers into the next tier of free agent quarterbacks is severe. The Giants would then be stuck picking between the likes of Jameis Winston, Joe Flacco, or Mason Rudolph on the free agency market. Or perhaps they could run it back with Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock — because that went so well in 2024 (sarcasm).

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

None of those options would be comfortable choices for the Giants to trot out in 2025. If they are passed over by both Rodgers and Wilson, then the Giants will have no choice but to make sure they draft a quarterback as early as they possibly can in April’s 2025 NFL Draft. Whether that be at No. 3 overall, or through a trade up to the No. 1 pick, the Giants will need to land a quarterback early. They will sacrifice all of their flexibility and completely expose their draft plans if they do not sign Rodgers or Wilson.

The last thing a franchise wants to do entering the NFL Draft is put themselves in a box where they are forced to make one decision. That’s when they force picks for need, reaching on talent. That is why it is so crucial for the Giants to sign a capable bridge quarterback who could, if needed, start the entirety of the 2025 season. But their options are running thin. Wilson and Rodgers are about the only two free-agent quarterback options left who are truly capable of competing at a high level across a 17-game season.

No more time to wait: just sign Russell Wilson

How much longer can the Giants realistically wait for Rodgers? What if they wait long enough for Wilson to agree to terms with a different team (perhaps the Browns who he is visiting on Thursday)? And, if Wilson agrees to terms with another team while the Giants are waiting for Rodgers, what then happens if Rodgers turns around and picks the Steelers? Then the Giants are screwed out of a quarterback for the second year in a row.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

That’s why they should stop playing the waiting game and make a move. Sure, Rodgers, might be their preferred option, and perhaps they think Rodgers is the better player right now. But, realistically, the two quarterbacks are not that far apart in talent and production. And neither is a long-term solution for the Giants at the quarterback position, anyway.

In 2024, Rodgers started 17 games and threw for 3,897 yards with a 28-11 TD-INT ratio, a 63.0% completion rate, and a 90.5 rating. He also earned a 77.8 Pro Football Focus grade. Meanwhile, Wilson started 11 games and threw for 2,482 yards with a 16-5 TD-INT ratio, a 63.7% completion rate, and a 95.6 rating. He also earned a 79.5 overall PFF grade. Rodgers and the Jets finished 5-12 and missed the playoffs by a mile. Wilson went 6-5 as the starter and took the Steelers to the postseason.

The Giants cannot afford to be strung along by Aaron Rodgers

One is readily available to be signed. The other is leaving the entire football world waiting on their terms. When it comes to quarterbacks, teams cannot afford to wait and be reactive. Teams need to be proactive and get a quarterback as soon as they have the opportunity.

The Giants will have the opportunity to sign Wilson when he visits with them on Friday. If Rodgers has yet to make a decision by then, then the Giants should make that decision for him — sign Wilson and tell Rodgers to play elsewhere.

The last thing that general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll can afford is Rodgers stringing them along just to turn them down and leave them hanging dry. They should eliminate that possibility by signing Wilson.