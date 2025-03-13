Giants could face catastrophic fall out at quarterback position

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are walking a tightrope at quarterback, and it might not end well. As they wait for Aaron Rodgers to make a decision on his future, they’ve set up a meeting with veteran Russell Wilson on Friday. The problem? Wilson is also meeting with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, meaning he has multiple suitors and could be off the board before the Giants even get their pitch in.

This leaves the Giants in an uncomfortable position. They don’t have a clear starting quarterback on the roster, and missing out on both Rodgers and Wilson would send them scrambling for backup plans—none of which are all that appealing.

Wilson as the Backup Plan?

Wilson might not be the same player who led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl, but he’s still a solid option. Last season with the Denver Broncos, he threw for 2,752 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just five interceptions while completing 64.1% of his passes. Those are respectable numbers, especially compared to what the Giants have rolled out in recent years.

The issue is that Wilson is more of a stopgap solution than a long-term answer. At this stage of his career, he isn’t elevating a roster by himself, and the Giants’ supporting cast isn’t exactly primed to do the heavy lifting. They need a quarterback who can make plays under pressure, and while Wilson still has mobility, he isn’t the dual-threat force he once was.

Rodgers Holding All the Cards

Rodgers, even at 41 years old, remains the best quarterback available. He threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions last season despite playing in a dysfunctional offense with the Jets. Put him in a more structured system with competent coaching, and there’s reason to believe he could still be a high-end starter.

The problem for the Giants is they aren’t the only team in the mix. The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly the frontrunner, given their stable coaching staff and playoff-ready roster. Even the Minnesota Vikings have entered the conversation, making this a true competition.

Rodgers has to decide whether he wants to take on a rebuilding challenge with the Giants or step into a better situation elsewhere. Given New York is coming off a three-win season and has a front office under immense pressure, it’s not exactly the most enticing destination.

What If They Strike Out?

If Rodgers heads elsewhere and Wilson signs with another team before the Giants get their shot, things could get ugly. Their options would then include names like Jameis Winston or Joe Flacco, both of whom are more serviceable backups than true starting solutions.

That could push the Giants to draft a quarterback with the third overall pick, even if they don’t love the options available. There’s also a scenario where they go best player available and punt the quarterback decision to next offseason, which is risky given their lack of stability at the position.

For now, everything hinges on Rodgers. If he says no, the Giants will have to move quickly to secure Wilson, or else they might find themselves left out in the cold with no clear answer under center.