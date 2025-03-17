Giants reportedly have ‘standing offer’ for enigma free-agent quarterback

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are still just waiting on Aaron Rodgers. Fixing the quarterback position was supposed to be priority No. 1 for general manager Joe Schoen and company. However, the position has been left untouched as the Giants wait for an answer from Rodgers.

Giants have reportedly made an offer to Aaron Rodgers

It’s not like Rodgers is waiting on the Giants to begin negotiations. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, they already have. Fowler reported that both the Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers have made a “standing offer” to Rodgers:

“I’m told from sources that Rodgers does have standing offers from the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants,” Fowler reported on SportsCenter (h/t SNY). “I checked with the source from one of those teams about a timeline for Rodgers. I got back a text with the Webster’s dictionary of the word enigma, and so that’s kind of the feeling right now.

“Teams are waiting this out, waiting on Rodgers. The feeling is there’s not just a money consideration here. There’s fit, there’s surroundings, all those things. Minnesota Vikings are sort of on the periphery here. Sources there tell me that it’s possible they get involved with Rodgers, but the feeling this week has been probably not. They want to develop J.J. McCarthy.”

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

As for what that offer might look like, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reported that a deal for Rodgers “is expected to be a $30-35M annual price tag.”

The Giants have presumably made an offer within that price range. Money doesn’t seem to be the holdup for Rodgers as he seemingly waits for interest from the Vikings. However, retirement could also be on the table for the 41-year-old.

As the Giants wait to hear back from Rodgers, they have lined up fallback options. They have hosted visits with both Joe Flacco and Russell Wilson, giving them two options to pivot to if Rodgers signs elsewhere (or retires). But for now, they, the Steelers, and the rest of the NFL world are still just waiting on Rodgers.