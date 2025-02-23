Giants’ quarterback ‘desperation’ might push them to target Sam Darnold in free agency

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The New York Giants need to solve their quarterback issue this offseason. Picking third overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, the G-Men might not get the chance to take the quarterback prospect they desire in the first round. As a result, they need to enter the draft with a solid backup plan, signing a legitimate starter in free agency who can compete even if they don’t land a coveted rookie.

One of the top names on the market this offseason will be Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Darnold. The former New York Jets 2018 first-round pick had a career year in 2024, throwing for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns and leading the Vikings to a 14-3 record. One analyst believes the Giants’ “desperation” to fix their quarterback position will drive them into the Darnold market.

Giants’ quarterback desperation could put them in the Sam Darnold market

ESPN’s Ben Solak recently previewed Darnold’s offseason, taking a look at the quarterback market dominoes that will fall into place for the 27-year-old. He discussed the several teams that might enter the market to sign Darnold, including the Giants who he viewed as a desperate organization:

“Desperation should drive the Giants to the Darnold market,” Solak wrote. “Darnold plus a highly drafted rookie passer would give Daboll and Schoen the most routes to a job-saving performance in 2025.”

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Giants trotted out four quarterbacks in 2024: Daniel Jones (benched then released mid-season), Tommy DeVito (0-2), Drew Lock (1-4), and Tim Boyle. This group gave New York arguably the worst quarterback room in the NFL. They don’t just need a rookie quarterback to build around for the future, but the Giants also need an immediate upgrade who can start and compete in 2025.

“So the Giants must have some viable free agent starter before the draft comes around in April,” Solak argued. “That isn’t Drew Lock, who is a free agent this offseason. Will coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen — who have been informed by ownership that their jobs are in jeopardy — place their eggs in a Jarrett Stidham basket?”

The Giants can’t afford to take a chance on another failed starter in 2025, as they did with Lock in 2024. They need someone more established and with a higher ceiling to take over the position this season. However, despite Darnold’s spectacular 2024 season, he doesn’t come without his own risks.

Is Darnold a realistic option for the Giants?

Despite their desperation for a quarterback, Darnold might not be a realistic option for the Giants. For one, it’s hard to imagine that he is in a rush to return to New York/New Jersey and compete in MetLife Stadium again, where he was famously one of the New York Jets’ biggest draft busts in recent history.

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Additionally, the Giants just got out of one massive and egregiously bad quarterback contract after releasing Jones — do they really want to take another gamble and give Darnold, who has one solid season as a starter in seven seasons, a comparable and arguably just as risky deal as the one they gave Jones?

Darnold has a projected market value of $40 million from Spotrac. Spotrac projects he will land a deal worth $160 million over four years — the same deal that Jones landed in 2023. Although Darnold is likely an upgrade over Jones (his 2024 season is miles better than any season Jones has ever had), he is still a massive risk that the Giants might not be willing to take this offseason.