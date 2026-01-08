As the Giants look to turn the page on a turbulent era, the coaching carousel has suddenly shifted into overdrive, potentially transforming a high-stakes search into an all-out bidding war with the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins’ firing of head coach Mike McDaniel on Thursday morning has officially positioned Miami as the primary threat to the Giants’ pursuit of former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

The Chad Alexander Connection

While the Giants were among the first to be linked to the former Ravens boss, Miami’s search for a new general manager has added a layer of tactical danger; the Dolphins have pinned down Chad Alexander as a finalist for the role.

Alexander, the current Chargers Assistant GM, spent two decades in the Ravens’ front office and worked closely with both John and Jim Harbaugh. The possibility of working collaboratively with Alexander in South Beach could tempt Harbaugh away from the bright lights of New York.

Top NFL Network insider Daniel Jeremiah speculated on X that Harbaugh could have a desire to bring his own general manager with him wherever he ends up in this head coaching cycle, and that GM could be Alexander.

“Chargers Asst GM Chad Alexander has worked with John & Jim Harbaugh. It would be very tempting to pair Chad/John up to run an organization. Proof of concept already in place,” Jeremiah posted on X.

The Dolphins’ firing of McDaniel could be viewed as a move that will position them to pursue Harbaugh.

The Giants Are “All-In” On John Harbaugh

For the Giants, the stakes couldn’t be higher. New York is reportedly “all-in” on the 62-year-old Super Bowl champion, viewing him as the veteran coach they need to stabilize a franchise that has cycled through four head coaches in less than a decade.

Sources like SNY’s Connor Hughes have characterized the Giants’ interest as aggressive, while The Athletic’s Dianna Russini has indicated that Harbaugh himself sees the Giants’ opening as a premier landing spot, largely due to the presence of young franchise quarterback Jaxson Dart.

With 180 career regular-season wins and a proven track record of postseason success (13-11 playoff record), Harbaugh is the rare candidate who offers both a high floor and a championship ceiling — a profile that aligns perfectly withthe Giants’ desire for a cultural overhaul.

An Intense, Multi-Team Race for Harbaugh’s Services

However, the “Harbaugh Sweepstakes” is becoming an intense, multi-team race. There are eight head coaching vacancies in the NFL right now, with more to possibly be added in the coming week or so as teams in the playoffs weigh possible changes.

The Dolphins’ vacancy is particularly threatening because it offers Harbaugh a roster that, while inconsistent, has shown flashes of elite offensive production. If Miami pairs Harbaugh with his former colleague Chad Alexander, they offer a level of administrative synergy that the Giants — currently navigating a complex dynamic between Joe Schoen and the Mara family — may struggle to match.

As Ian O’Connor of The Athletic reports, Harbaugh could meet with the Giants as early as this weekend, but Big Blue’s front office must move with urgency. The Giants have the history and a promising quarterback in Jaxson Dart to attract Harbaugh.

But they are now facing a Miami team willing to rebuild their entire front office just to secure the man who defined winning in Baltimore for nearly two decades.