The New York Giants have kicked off the search for their next head coach, casting a wide net to interview as many qualified candidates as possible for the position. Here is your official Giants head coach interview tracker.

This article will be updated with each and every interview that the New York Giants conduct for their next head coach.

Giants Head Coach Interview Tracker:

Giants Interim HC Mike Kafka: Interviewed (ESPN)

Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski (NFL Network)

Former Raider HC and Giants Captain Antonio Pierce: Interview on Jan. 8 and Jan. 9 (ESPN)

Broncos DC Vance Joseph: Virtual Interview Conducted (ESPN)

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak: Interview Requested (Sports Illustrated)

Colts DC Lou Anarumo: Interview Requested (NFL Network)

Former Falcons HC Raheem Morris: Interviewed on Jan. 8 (The Athletic)

Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: Interview arranged for the week of Jan. 11 (ESPN)

Former Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Interview expected the week of Jan. 11 (The Athletic)

General manager Joe Schoen is conducting the search for the next head coach of the Giants after ownership made the decision to fire Brian Daboll mid-season. Ownership, led by team president John Mara, will sit in on all interviews and make the final hiring decision.

The Giants are considered among the top head coaching vacancies in this cycle. With a promising young QB in Jaxson Dart, some exciting defensive pieces in Brian Burns and Abdul Carter, and the pedigree of a historic franchise, top candidates are eager to interview with the Giants’ top brass and ownership.

