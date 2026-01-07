The New York Giants made the decision to retain general manager Joe Schoen despite the team’s disastrous 4-13 record this season. Schoen is now casting a wide net as he conducts the Giants’ search for their next head coach.

Emerging in this year’s hiring cycle is former Baltimore Ravens HC John Harbaugh — the consensus top name on the market following his shocking firing on Tuesday afternoon.

The Giants are reportedly “all-in” on Harbaugh, according to Connor Hughes of SNY, and view him as the “No. 1 coach on their wish list.”

However, in order to attract Harbaugh to the franchise, the Giants might need to consider making organizational changes.

The algorithm hides the best Giants news; make sure you pin Empire Sports Media on Google News so you don’t miss a beat on the coaching search.

John Harbaugh is the Giants’ No. 1 Choice

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Top NFL Network insider Daniel Jeremiah speculated on X that Harbaugh could have a desire to bring his own general manager with him wherever he ends up in this head coaching cycle.

“Chargers Asst GM Chad Alexander has worked with John & Jim Harbaugh. It would be very tempting to pair Chad/John up to run an organization. Proof of concept already in place,” Jeremiah posted on X.

This report could be a premonitory sign of things to come for Giants general manager Joe Schoen.

Alexander has received multiple interviews to become a general manager in the past and is once again considered a top candidate this offseason. He will reportedly interview for the Miami Dolphins’ vacant general manager job.

Would Harbaugh Change the Giants’ Front Office?

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite speculation that Harbaugh could be interested in bringing Alexander with him to his next organization, Ian O’Connor of The Athletic reported that he does not think Schoen’s job is in jeopardy.

“We won’t know until after their upcoming meeting, but I’m getting the early sense that Giants GM Joe Schoen will not be an issue for John Harbaugh,” O’Connor posted on X. “It’s not really Harbaugh’s way to come in & wipe out a GM. He was neighbors with his last, Eric DeCosta.”

However, as O’Connor pointed out, Harbaugh and the Giants have yet to meet face-to-face, and that could change things.

The Ravens gave Harbaugh significant power in the player personnel department during his tenure as their head coach. He is accustomed to having a certain say over the team’s acquisitions.

Schoen would need to be willing to work in a collaborative manner if Harbaugh were to be hired as the next head coach.

Could Schoen “Pull a Nick Caserio” for Big Blue?

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It is worth noting, though, that NFL insider Josina Anderson hinted at the possibility that Schoen “could pull off a Nick Caserio.”

In 2023, Caserio ran the Texans’ HC search but stated that he “was not bound to a position” and would be willing to step aside or change roles if the best HC required their own hand-picked GM.

Caserio remained executive vice president and general manager for the Texans and still is. But he was willing to accept a title and role change in order to ensure the Texans got the best HC; it was about doing what’s best for the organization.

If it means bringing Harbaugh to the Big Apple, then perhaps Schoen could be willing to “pull a Caserio” and move over in the front office as Harbaugh brings in his own talent.

However, for the time being, it seems unlikely that Harbaugh would require such significant changes to the Giants’ front office.