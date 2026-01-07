The New York Giants are wasting no time in their search for a new head coach. The latest candidate to be scheduled for an interview is former Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This move comes as general manager Joe Schoen continues to cast a wide net to find a leader capable of restoring a winning culture in East Rutherford.

Giants to Interview Raheem Morris for HC Job

Morris arrives on the interview circuit after a polarizing two-year stint in Atlanta, where he posted back-to-back 8-9 records. Despite a late-season surge in 2025 where the Falcons won four straight games to finish the year, owner Arthur Blank opted for a total house-cleaning, dismissing both Morris and GM Terry Fontenot.

Morris’s tenure in Atlanta was marked by a defensive resurgence. The team set a franchise record with 57 sacks this past season, but was ultimately undermined by inconsistent quarterback play and a 16-18 overall record.

His resume remains bolstered, however, by his deep roots in the NFL (23 years of experience), including a Super Bowl LVI ring as the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams (2021-2023) and a prior head coaching stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2009-2011).

His defensive pedigree is particularly intriguing for a Giants team that saw its own defensive unit struggle significantly under former coordinator Shane Bowen.

Morris Has Defensive Pedigree

For the Giants, the decision to bring Morris in for an interview is as much about his defensive pedigree as it is his ability to command a locker room. During his time in Atlanta, stars like Bijan Robinson and Drake London were vocal in their support for Morris, even as the axe fell.

As New York looks to rebuild a roster that has struggled to find an identity, Morris offers a blend of veteran experience and a defensive-minded philosophy that could serve as the perfect catalyst to revitalize their talented but underperforming defensive unit.