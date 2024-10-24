Giants’ offensive line plumets in latest rankings following Week 7 disaster

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ offensive line got off to a solid start this season, seeming to finally turn a corner after several years of poor play from the unit. However, after losing star left tackle Andrew Thomas for the season in Week 6, the offensive line came crashing back down to earth in Week 7, and once again looks like one of the worst units in the NFL.

Through the first six weeks of the season, the Giants’ offensive line had done a solid job. QB Daniel Jones had been kept mostly upright as the unit provided him with time in the pocket. Following Week 6, New York’s offensive line had ranked 18th in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus.

However, after a disastrous Week 7 performance, the G-Men slid down to No. 25 in the league. PFF’s Zoltán Buday justified the Giants’ slide in the weekly offensive line rankings:

“New York’s offensive line let up 17 pressures — including a league-high six sacks — on 39 dropbacks in the game, and their 70.5 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating ranked last in the NFL.”

Losing Andrew Thomas for the season played a huge role in the offensive line’s demise in Week 7. The former second-team All-Pro is among the best offensive tackles in the NFL. Without him in the lineup, Joshua Ezeudu has taken over, and has struggled to fill those massive shoes. He surrendered three pressures and two sacks in Week 7.

Is there hope for the Giants’ offensive line to get back on track?

Without Thomas in the lineup, the Giants’ offensive line is bound to struggle. They will need to see Ezeudu take massive strides in the coming weeks. However, that feels unlikely after his most recent performance, which felt like a continuation of the poor performance he gave in the 2023-24 season.

At least the Giants have solidified their right tackle position. Jermaine Eluemunor is the best member left on the offensive line after the loss of Thomas. According to PFF, Eluemunor has earned an 82.1 PFF pass-blocking grade since Week 5, which ranks 13th among 60 qualifying offensive tackles over that span.

If struggles persist at left tackle, however, the Giants could consider making another change. They have seemed to try their hardest to this point to keep former 2022 first-round pick Evan Neal off the field. However, if Ezeudu continues to struggle, perhaps they could give Neal another chance to prove himself.