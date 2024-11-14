Giants’ offensive line named ‘most improved’ in the NFL by PFF

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ offensive line has been the team’s kryptonite for the better part of the last decade. However, things seem to finally be taking a turn for the better this season. The Giants’ offensive line has made remarkable improvements this season, finally stabilizing as a competent unit up front.

PFF names the Giants’ offensive line the most improved in the NFL this season

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pro Football Focus recently named the most improved position groups in the NFL and honored the Giants’ offensive line with the title. The average PFF grade for Giants offensive linemen this season has risen by +23.4 points.

Despite losing LT Andrew Thomas for the season, the Giants’ offensive line has continued to play well this season. There have been some struggles, however, the unit is far ahead of where it was at this point last season. New York surrendered a league-high 85 sacks in 2023-24 — a franchise record.

This season, the unit has surrendered 30 sacks, which is the fifth-most in the NFL, however, it is a marked improvement over where they were on the previous campaign.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A few crucial signings this offseason have helped bolster the unit. LG Jon Runyan Jr., RG Greg Van Roten, and RT/LT Jermaine Eluemunor have all made a tremendous impact in their first season with the team. Meanwhile, former first-round bust RT Evan Neal turned in one of the best performances of his career in Week 10.

It hasn’t been perfect for the Giants’ offensive line this season. However, the team should be encouraged by the positive direction the unit is currently moving. The offensive line has been abysmal for years and even moving closer to average is a substantial improvement over league-worst.