Giants tapping into big upside with rookie tight end

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When the New York Giants selected Penn State tight end Theo Johnson in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, they were enamored with his immense physical tools and potential upside. Standing at 6’6″ and weighing 264 pounds, the 23-year-old initially faced challenges adapting to the NFL game. Johnson’s struggles included issues in pass protection and a limited impact in the passing game during the early part of the season.

Giants are Starting to See Value in Theo Johnson

The Giants may not have fully utilized Johnson’s strengths at the start of the year, but recent weeks have seen a notable shift in his role and production.

Over the past three games, Johnson has amassed 123 receiving yards and scored his first touchdown, a highlight-reel catch against the Washington Commanders. In that play, quarterback Daniel Jones found Johnson on a deep seam route, providing a glimpse of what the young tight end can bring to the offense.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Production and Role

On the season, Johnson is averaging an impressive 11.3 yards per reception, with a total of 238 receiving yards, one touchdown, and a 65.6% reception rate. His performance in pass blocking has been particularly strong, as noted by PFF, making him a valuable asset in various offensive packages. Johnson has lined up in the slot for 44.9% of his snaps, serving as a jumbo receiving option, while 44.4% of his snaps have come as an in-line tight end. This versatility allows the Giants to deploy him in different ways, whether as a receiving threat or a blocking option.

Areas for Improvement

Despite his promising contributions, Johnson’s rookie campaign has not been without its struggles. He has recorded four drops this season, with two occurring in the past three games. However, the young tight end is gradually finding his rhythm at the professional level, and his combination of size and speed remains intriguing. Johnson’s 4.57-second 40-yard dash time was among the best for tight ends in his draft class, highlighting his athletic potential.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Development and Upside

There was always an expectation that Johnson would need time to develop. However, his recent growth, especially as a run blocker, indicates that he is on the right path. With more experience, Johnson can become a more consistent and dynamic presence in the Giants’ offense, using his speed and frame to create mismatches while continuing to refine his blocking skills.

Looking Ahead

As the season progresses, the Giants are likely to continue increasing Johnson’s involvement. With a disappointing 2-8 record, the team has little to lose and much to gain by investing in the development of their promising rookies. Johnson’s improvement and potential provide a bright spot for the future and a reason for optimism as the Giants work to build a stronger foundation for the years ahead.