Giants are getting incredible value from $30 million offensive guard

The New York Giants beefed up the offensive line over the offseason with a few key signings. Veteran guard Jon Runyan Jr. has been one of those great value signings for them.

Jon Runyan Jr. has been a highly impactful piece for the Giants’ offensive line

Runyan has been especially effective in pass-blocking, as he boasts a solid 64.0 PFF grade in that department. In Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers, Runyan delivered a strong performance in which he allowed just two pressures and one quarterback hit.

Overall on the season, Runyan allowed 17 hurries and three quarterback hits, playing all of his snaps at the left guard position. Additionally, he has not allowed a sack since Week 1 as quarterback Daniel Jones finally has proper protection in the pocket thanks to the play of his offensive line.

Another noteworthy thing about Runyan is that he has not been committing many penalties. He has recorded just one all season after committing a career-high six last season, and the offensive line as a whole has recorded 16, a positive trend from the front line’s 25 penalties last season.

Runyan has helped turn around a bad offensive line from 2023

Runyan signed a three-year, $30 million contract with New York this offseason after spending his first four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. The Giants’ offensive line was the worst in the league last season after they allowed a franchise-record 85 sacks, so making changes to the offensive line was a top priority.

This season, the group has significantly improved, as they allowed just 17 sacks and 32 quarterback hits in 429 offensive snaps. Runyan has been a high-impact contributor to that improvement and has played every snap so far through the first 10 games this season.

The Giants’ offense has struggled this season as they average the fewest points per game at 15.6 and own the league’s worst record at 2-8. However, if there is one thing they can feel good about, it is that they finally seemed to have solved the offensive line issue that had plagued them for the past several years.