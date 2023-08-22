Giants’ offensive line continues to struggle as regular season creeps closer

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants’ offensive line has been a point of weakness for years. Entering the 2023 season, the Giants have high expectations for their new-and-improved offense. However, the new acquisitions will be all for not if the offensive line doesn’t improve their performance this season.

Giants offensive line gets dominated at Monday’s practice

Following an inconsistent performance in Week 2 of the preseason, the Giants’ offensive line got back to work during Monday’s practice and continued to struggle immensely.

According to Art Stapleton, New York’s defensive front went “berzerk” late in practice, routinely getting the advantage over the offensive line. Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, and Kayvon Thibodeaux constantly found themselves beating offensive linemen and making their way into the backfield.

Who is starting on the interior?

Aside from rookie center John Michael Schmitz, it is unclear who will be starting on the interior of the Giants’ offensive line this season. Both left guard and right guard seem up for grabs with the regular season opener just under 20 days away.

On the left side of the line, second-year OL Joshua Ezeudu has been competing for the starting job alongside veteran Ben Bredeson. However, Bredeson has been taking first-team snaps at both left guard, right guard, and center this summer.

Last year’s starter on the right side, Mark Glowinski, is seemingly no longer locked in with the first team. In fact, Glowinski even took snaps at left guard during Monday’s practice, a position unfamiliar to the veteran, indicating he will need to become more versatile if he wants to continue to receive playing time.

With the regular season just a few weeks away, the Giants will need to solve their offensive guard problem sooner rather than later. Bredeson has undoubtedly earned a spot in the starting lineup, surrendering just one pressure across 54 snaps this preseason.

But it remains to be seen whether the veteran will start on the left side or the right side of New York’s office of line. Ultimately, it will come down to who performs better between Ezeudu and Glowinski over the course of the next two weeks of practice to determine who else will be starting besides Schmitz and Bredeson on the Giants’ front line.