Giants’ Nick McCloud ready for ‘huge opportunity’ in CB2 battle

As the New York Giants gear up for the 2024 NFL season, one of the most pressing concerns for the team has been their secondary. With a young and inexperienced group of defensive backs, the Giants are looking to solidify their cornerback position, and fourth-year player Nick McCloud is poised to take on the challenge as the starting CB2.

McCloud has put on impressive performances despite limited snaps

A former undrafted free agent from the 2021 class, McCloud initially signed with the Buffalo Bills, where general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll first recognized his potential.

After spending two seasons in Buffalo, the duo brought McCloud to the Big Apple, hoping to nurture his talents and develop him into a reliable piece for the secondary.

Over the past two years with Big Blue, McCloud has logged just under 900 snaps. His experience includes time at both outside cornerback and slot cornerback.

Last season, he was one of 16 players to play all 17 games, starting three, and recorded 28 total tackles (20 solo), along with an interception and a pass breakup. He allowed just 152 yards and only gave up one touchdown during his 312 defensive snaps.

McCloud plays with a ‘whole bag of chips’ on his shoulder

With the recent injury to fellow CB Cor’Dale Flott—who had been making a name for himself with the first-team defense—the 26-year-old finds himself at a pivotal point in his career. The coaching staff is looking for someone to step up opposite standout corner Deonte Banks, and McCloud appears to be the next man up.

McCloud shared his thoughts on the significance of these opportunities, emphasizing that every rep —be it in practice or a game—is crucial:

“Definitely a huge opportunity,” McCloud said about getting first-team reps (h/t Giants.com). “I don’t think I’m just trying to take this opportunity to go win a job, every time I step on the practice field, I’m trying to win a job. Whatever reps that I get, those are valuable reps. I went from last year, I didn’t get any reps with the ones and the twos, really. Now I’m getting some reps. I just take every opportunity at practice, game, whatever it may be, just try to maximize that.”

The mindset is not just a testament to his dedication; it also highlights his drive to prove himself at every turn. Defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson acknowledged McCloud’s relentless spirit, noting that he plays with a “whole bag of chips” on his shoulder.

The fourth-year corner is fully aware of this sentiment, asserting via Giants.com, “I wake up every day feeling like I’ve got to prove myself, no matter where I’m at on the depth chart, no matter what the circumstance may be. I wake up every day wanting to be in the toughest situations.”

McCloud has emerged as a leader in the secondary

As the team faces significant changes with the departures of key players like captain Xavier McKinney and Adoree’ Jackson, McCloud has stepped up to become a vocal leader in a young secondary.

His commitment to excellence has not gone unnoticed by his teammates. Newly acquired edge rusher Brian Burns praised him saying, ““He’s shown me a different side of him every time I see him,” Burns said per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “Just competing. He challenges.”

With the preseason in full swing and a matchup against the Houston Texans approaching, McCloud stands on the brink of possibly securing a starting position. A strong performance could solidify his role as a cornerstone of the team’s defense.