Giants’ top candidate for CB2 goes down, paving the way for Nick McCloud

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have an ongoing position battle at the second cornerback spot alongside Deonte Banks. This summer, third-year LSU product Cor’Dale Flott has been getting the majority of snaps with the starters, but a recent quad injury may have knocked him back in the race.

Giants Facing Injury to Cor’Dale Flott

Flott, 22, missed the Giants’ most recent preseason game against the Lions, as did Nick McCloud, the other primary competitor in the battle. Flott is coming off a season where he played 519 snaps, with 432 coming in the slot. The Giants moved him to the boundary, hoping to capitalize on his frame and athletic profile. He gave up 452 yards, including three touchdowns last season. He picked up three pass breakups and an interception in the process.

Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Malik Nabers Challenges Flott

All summer, 6th overall pick Malik Nabers has tortured Flott in coverage, routinely burning him during training camp practice. Joint practices didn’t fare much better for Flott, who struggled against the Lions’ receiving corps. However, McCloud has put together some solid performances, working his way into the conversation and potentially winning the job with injury knocking Flott out for at least a week.

Nick McCloud’s Ascension

McCloud is a former undrafted free agent in 2021 who originally signed on with the Buffalo Bills. General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll were familiar with McCloud in Buffalo, and they brought him over in hopes of developing his game. He spent the last two years with the Giants, playing just under 900 snaps between the two seasons.

McCloud’s Performance Highlights

Last year, he enjoyed 312 snaps, allowing 152 yards in coverage, one touchdown, and collecting an interception and pass breakup. He had a few standout performances, notably against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18, when he gave up only 29 yards on five targets. He also had an excellent performance against the Washington Commanders in Week 11, shutting down his assignment over 28 snaps.

Oct 22, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) unable hang on to a first half pass as New York Giants cornerback Nick McCloud (44) defends at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Challenges Ahead

However, going up against backups and third-receiving options doesn’t necessarily prepare McCloud for what’s to come. As a starting corner, McCloud will have to take on the second option for opposing teams, and the NFC East is stacked with receiving talent.

Potential for Tre Hawkins

The Giants need the two developmental players to step up and show their hard work hasn’t gone to waste, but I wouldn’t rule out Tre Hawkins as a sleeper in the mix as well. He looked excellent against the Lions and will certainly be getting more opportunities to showcase what he can do against the Houston Texans next Saturday.

Looking for Reinforcements

At the moment, the Giants may be interested in a free-agent corner or wait until the roster cuts to put in a waiver claim. Claiming a player would likely be a priority for them, and the Giants do have a high enough waiver spot to secure one of their preferred options.