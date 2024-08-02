Do the Giants have trouble brewing at CB2?

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Several months ago, the New York Giants were actively pursuing a cornerback in the second round of the draft but, unfortunately, missed the opportunity. They ended up selecting Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin, a young player eager to secure the starting position in the defensive backfield. As of now, the role is held by former fourth-round pick Dane Belton, unless Nubin makes significant progress after recovering from a calf injury.

Giants’ Position Battles and Player Development

The battle for the second outside cornerback position alongside Banks remains unresolved. The Giants hope to ignite a competition between Cor’Dale Flott and Nick McCloud, both of whom are inexperienced and vying for a starting role for the first time in their careers.

Flott, a third-round pick from LSU in 2022, has accumulated 857 total snaps in the NFL. In 2023, he participated in 519 snaps, registering 30 tackles and allowing 452 yards in coverage. Despite giving up three touchdowns, he secured one interception and achieved three pass breakups, with a 64.5% reception rate.

Although Flott showed promise in some performances, his overall play in the slot was marked by inconsistency. The majority of his snaps were played inside, but the Giants are intent on transitioning the 22-year-old to the boundary. Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 175 pounds, Flott has the build and technique to manage on his own, but he is still mastering the position.

Training Camp Challenges

Facing Malik Nabers daily will undoubtedly test Flott’s resilience, and the rookie receiver has had the upper hand recently. Flott praised Nabers, stating, “Leek is a dog, so all credit to him,” in an interview with The Post after practice. “Salute to him. He’s going to be the best receiver in the league once he hits the field, so I’m excited for him and his progression through his rookie year.”

To further Flott’s development, the Giants believe he needs to be challenged by top-tier talent. Nabers possesses elite speed and route-running abilities, making him a formidable opponent every snap. The team plans to capitalize on his skills extensively in the upcoming season, providing Flott with early exposure to high-level competition during training camp.

Coaching Insights

Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen discussed the transition with Flott, addressing his comfort with the change. Flott expressed openness and a willingness to face adversity, noting, “He came in, sat me down, and asked how I felt about it, if I was comfortable with it,” and added, “In my opinion, it’s whatever helps the team, as a defense, as a whole. It’s a confidence thing, too. Being out there on an island, knowing they have confidence in me, boosts my own confidence.”

Bowen commended Flott’s performance despite the challenges posed by a strong and underrated Giants’ receiving corps. Although Flott has experienced some setbacks, there is ample time for him to adjust and improve before the regular season starts.

Bowen emphasized the importance of technique at the cornerback position, stating, “I think he’s done a good job. At that position, play in and play out, if you’re not playing with technique, it’s going to show. We have some good receivers right now that those guys are facing, and they have to assume, anticipate, and expect every snap that the ball’s coming their way.”

Potential Alternatives and Strategic Decisions

Despite the Giants’ faith in Flott, McCloud remains a viable candidate for the cornerback position. The 26-year-old former undrafted free agent from Notre Dame played 312 snaps last year, surrendering 152 yards. With 909 career snaps and some impressive displays, the Giants may consider expanding his role.

However, if both players continue to struggle throughout camp and the preseason, the Giants might look to the free-agent market for a veteran to bolster the CB2 spot. They have approximately $10 million in cap space for this purpose. Ideally, one of their young projects will secure the position, but Nabers has exposed some early vulnerabilities in their offseason program.