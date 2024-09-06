Giants’ new pass-rushing duo will face challenging test in Week 1

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

As the New York Giants prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, the spotlight will be on the newly formed pass-rushing tandem of Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns.

Thibodeaux has shown tremendous potential as a disruptor on the edge, finishing last season with 11.5 sacks, 76 total tackles (26 solo), 12 tackles for loss, and 16 QB hits.

Burns, now with the Giants after five productive seasons with the Carolina Panthers, has already cemented his place in NFL history as one of only eight players to record at least 7.5 sacks in each of his first five seasons.

Their first challenge comes from the Vikings’ offensive line, which, despite allowing the 11th-most sacks last season, boasts two of the league’s top offensive tackles in Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill.

The Vikings have a solid offensive tackle duo

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Darrisaw is coming off a stellar performance in 2023. According to Pro Football Focus, he earned the third-highest pass-blocking grade (85.3) among offensive linemen who participated in at least half of their team’s snaps. PFF also listed him as the seventh-best offensive tackle in the league, with an overall grade of 82.4.

On the right side, O’Neill has been a cornerstone for the Vikings’ offensive line. Despite dealing with some injuries, O’Neill has consistently graded out as one of the league’s top right tackles when healthy and has not experienced a season with a PFF grade below 70.0 since his rookie year. Last season, O’Neill posted a 71.7 run block grade, a 73.4 pass block grade, and a 74.5 overall offensive grade.

The Giants’ pass-rush can still get home from the interior

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

While the Vikings’ offensive tackles are elite, their interior offensive line presents a potential vulnerability, and the G-Men have a potent pass-rushing arsenal in Thibodeaux, Burns, and Dexter Lawrence.

Last season, the three combined for 148 total quarterback pressures, and the presence of all three on the field simultaneously means that opposing offensive lines can’t afford to double-team all of them, creating ample one-on-one matchups.

Minnesota center Garrett Bradbury has struggled against powerful defensive tackles, often finding himself overwhelmed and pushed around.

Lawrence could exploit this weakness effectively, and his presence could disrupt Vikings’ quarterback Sam Darnold, who has shown a tendency to falter under pressure. If Lawrence can dominate the interior, and Burns and Thibodeaux can capitalize on the attention Lawrence demands, the Giants could force Darnold into mistakes and create opportunities for turnovers.