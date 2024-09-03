3 catalysts for the Giants to beat the Vikings in Week 1

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are preparing to face off against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 of the regular season, and despite the Vikings’ perceived weaknesses, the Giants will have their challenges. The Vikings have Sam Darnold at quarterback, a relatively weak secondary, and lost their top pass rusher, Danielle Hunter, this off-season.

While the Giants have a good opportunity to start the season with a win, they will need several things to go right and their key players to step up.

Three Catalysts for a Giants Victory in Week 1

1. Feed Malik Nabers

Minnesota’s starting cornerbacks include Shaquill Griffin and Stephon Gilmore. Griffin played just 382 snaps last season, allowing 260 yards and one touchdown in coverage. He posted solid coverage grades, proving to be a quality corner for Minnesota. Meanwhile, Gilmore, who brings a wealth of experience, is coming off a season with the Dallas Cowboys, where he filled in as the CB1. Gilmore signed a one-year, $10 million deal and allowed 734 yards and five touchdowns in coverage over 1,055 snaps last season. He is expected to be the CB2 for Minnesota but is still more than capable at the cornerback position.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants will need to rely on rookie receiver Malik Nabers, the 6th overall pick, to make a significant impact in his first NFL game. Nabers possesses the agility and speed to create separation against any cornerback. If quarterback Daniel Jones wants to start the season strong, he must focus on getting the ball to Nabers, who is expected to be a major part of the passing game.

2. Pressure Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold is prone to turnovers, and the Giants boast one of the best pass rushes in football this season. With Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Dexter Lawrence anchoring the trenches, most offensive lines will struggle against them. However, Minnesota has quality tackles in Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill on the outside. Their interior line is less formidable, which could allow Lawrence to penetrate and disrupt.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Giants will likely employ various twists and stunts to displace the offensive line and open gaps, forcing Darnold out of the pocket and into making mistakes.

3. Win the Turnover Battle

To win, the Giants must avoid losing the turnover battle. Last season, they turned the ball over too frequently, and given their struggles to score, turnovers could prove disastrous.

Jones needs to be cautious and efficient with his decision-making, targeting open receivers and avoiding unnecessary risks. Under Brian Daboll’s play-calling, the Giants’ offense is expected to be more explosive, with more deep shots and big-play opportunities. However, this will require Jones to make accurate throws and put the ball in positions where his receivers can make plays.

During training camp and preseason, Jones had some errant throws but showed improvement as the summer progressed. The Giants believe he’s making strides, but with the season kicking off and his last game action dating back to Week 9 against the Raiders, there may be some rust to shake off.