Giants need Daniel Jones to finally deliver on primetime vs Cowboys

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK



The New York Giants are preparing for a critical matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night football. Dallas has gotten the better of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in recent seasons. The G-Men need Jones to bounce back and finally deliver on primetime in Week 4.

Daniel Jones has struggled to perform in primetime games

Jones has another chance to end his struggles under the bright lights on Thursday night. According to CBS Sports, Jones has the worst prime-time record since 1970 among quarterbacks with 10+ starts with a 1-12 career record (.077).

To make matters worse, some of these primetime losses haven’t even been competitive. Only five of Jones’ 12 primetime losses have been one-score margins with the other seven games being multiple-possession losses. Six of the losses have come from 20+ point margins.

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The Giants need Jones to put this trend to bed. He has performed better over the past two weeks, throwing two touchdown passes in each of those games with zero interceptions.

Jones has developed a special connection with rookie wideout Malik Nabers who figures to be a major focal point in the offense’s gameplan against Dallas. Perhaps Jones and Nabers can get cooking under the bright lights and pull off an upset win over the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have gotten the better of the Giants in recent years

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Stacking the odds against Jones even further is his history of playing poorly against the Dallas Cowboys. He has a career 1-7 record against the Cowboys with his last win over Big D coming at the end of the 2020-2021 season.

Jones has a passer rating of 72.8 with 1,304 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions in eight games versus the Cowboys in his career (per Statmuse). The Giants have a 1-8 record over the Cowboys in the last five years.

The Cowboys’ run of dominance over the Giants needs to come to an end. It has been half a decade of beatdowns for Giants fans by way of the Dallas Cowboys. This is a pivotal 2024-25 season for Giants head coach Brian Daboll. He needs to prove that he can start winning some tough games within the division and lead Big Blue to a brighter future. This Thursday night contest will be among the most important for Daboll and Jones during their entire tenures in New York.