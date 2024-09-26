Giants’ underrated running back could be the catalyst against Dallas

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Beating the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 would be a turning point for the New York Giants, especially after securing their first win of the season in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns. The first two games exposed several weaknesses on the roster, but quarterback Daniel Jones has bounced back, and head coach Brian Daboll has crafted some masterful game plans on offense.

A Vulnerable Cowboys Defense

Dallas currently represents a vulnerable opponent with a struggling defense and one of the worst run-stopping units in football. In Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints, the Cowboys allowed 190 rushing yards, including 115 to Alvin Kamara over just 20 carries.

The issues continued in Week 3 when they faced the Baltimore Ravens. Dallas lost that game 28–25, with Baltimore racking up 274 rushing yards, thanks to 151 from Derrick Henry and 87 from Lamar Jackson.

At the moment, Dallas’s defense is particularly susceptible to the run, which presents a golden opportunity for the Giants to control the clock and lean on newly signed running back Devin Singletary.

Devin Singletary’s Key Role

The 27-year-old Singletary signed a three-year, $16.5 million deal with the Giants this past offseason, which included $9.5 million guaranteed. General manager Joe Schoen chose a more cost-effective option after letting Saquon Barkley, who signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, walk.

Singletary has had a solid start to his season despite two fumbles in back-to-back weeks that shifted the momentum of those games. However, the Giants offset his ball security issues against Cleveland with elite defensive play.

Singletary has accumulated 197 rushing yards this season, including two touchdowns and an impressive 3.93 yards after contact. He’s averaged 16 attempts in his last two games, and as long as the Giants don’t fall behind early against the Cowboys, they have the opportunity to control the pace and rely on Singletary as their workhorse.

The Ground Game: The Giants’ Best Weapon

For the Giants, ball control will be key. By avoiding turnovers and moving the chains efficiently, they stand a great chance of exploiting the Cowboys’ struggling defense. The Cowboys are still trying to find their rhythm, and the Giants can take advantage of that by keeping the ball on the ground and maintaining possession.

Challenges in the Secondary

However, Dallas remains a high-octane offensive team that can score quickly and in bunches. The Giants face a challenge in their secondary, as they will be without corners Dru Phillips and Adoree’ Jackson. This creates a prime opportunity for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to take advantage of the weakened defensive backfield.

Keeping the Ball Away From Prescott

The Giants’ game plan should revolve around keeping the ball out of Prescott’s hands as much as possible. Leaning on the ground game and controlling possession will be crucial if the Giants hope to secure a win and build momentum for the rest of the season.