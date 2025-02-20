Giants named best fit for former Bears’ mauling right guard in free agency

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New York Giants will aim to upgrade their offensive line this offseason and could shop near the top of the free agency market to accomplish that goal. The Giants have spent big money in recent years on the offensive line and that trend could continue in 2025. They were recently named the best fit for one mauling right guard in free agency.

Giants named best fit for Bears RG Teven Jenkins in free agency

While previewing free agency, ESPN’s Matt Bowen recently listed the best team fits for the top 50 players set to hit the open market this offseason. He named the Giants as the team best fit for Chicago Bears RG Teven Jenkins:

“The Giants could fill their right guard vacancy with Jenkins, a 2021 second-round pick for Chicago,” Bowen wrote. “Drafted as a tackle, Jenkins has had multiple injuries in his career, as he has played in only 38 of a possible 68 career games. However, he has the tools to drive defenders off the ball in the run game and he had a pass block win rate of 92.0% last season. He’d boost a poor OL in New York.”

Jenkins will be 27 years old this upcoming season as he enters year five of his career. He developed into a reliable starter with the Bears but could seek a major payday elsewhere this offseason. The Giants, desperate to fix their offensive line once and for all, could view Jenkins as an ascending player worth targeting in free agency.

Jenkins would be a plug-and-play starter for the Giants

Despite the struggles that Jenkins had staying healthy early in his career, he played his healthiest season to date in 2024, starting 14 games for Chicago. This past season, Jenkins earned a 75.4 overall Pro Football Focus grade, which ranked 18th among all guards in the NFL.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jenkins surrendered just 17 pressures and four sacks across 455 pass-blocking snaps in 2024. He also boasted a 74.3 run-blocking grade as the mauling 6-foot-6 guard has always excelled when moving defenders as a lead blocker.

In each of his last three seasons, Jenkins has posted a PFF grade of 72.6 or higher, with a career-high 80.7 overall grade in 2022. He has consistently played at an above-average level throughout his career despite battling through injuries. Jenkins would be a major upgrade on the Giants’ offensive line as they search to find a long-term starter at right guard.

How much would it cost to sign Jenkins?

However, if the Giants want to sign Jenkins, they better be willing to pay up to do so. Spotrac estimates his market value at $10.3 million per season, projecting that he will sign a three-year contract worth $31 million this offseason. This deal would be comparable to the one the Giants signed LG Jon Runyan Jr. to last offseason (three years, $30 million).

The Giants currently have a projected $48 million in salary cap space this offseason, making Jenkins’s potential high-priced salary affordable. Rather than dropping a bag on a top-of-the-market player like Trey Smith, the Giants could shop in that second tier of offensive linemen, targeting the likes of Jenkins to upgrade their unit at a more reasonable price tag.