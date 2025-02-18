Giants trade up for franchise quarterback, give him exciting weapon in three-round mock draft

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The New York Giants currently hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Giants are reportedly “scouring the landscape” for a franchise quarterback but could be out of range to land the guy they like best in the upcoming draft class. In this mock draft, the Giants refuse to run that risk, making a blockbuster trade up to the No. 1 overall pick and taking the consensus best quarterback in this year’s draft.

Giants trade up to first overall pick to kick off this mock draft

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan recently did a deep dive into the recent trades of the NFL Draft, exploring what the possible price tag would be if the Giants decided to trade up for the first-overall pick. Raanan’s research concluded that a potential trade would likely cost the Giants pick No. 3 and a combination of Day 2 draft picks to move up to spots.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Using Raanan’s projection as a base model, the Giants pull off a trade with the Titans to move up to the No. 1 overall pick. In this mock draft/trade, the Giants and Titans execute the following trade:

Giants Receive: Titans’ First-Round Pick (No. 1 Overall), Titans’ Second-Round Pick (No. 35 Overall)

Titans Receive: Giants’ First-Round Pick (No. 3 Overall), Giants’ Second-Round Pick (No. 34 Overall), Giants’ Third-Round Pick (No. 65 Overall), Giants’ 2026 Third-Round Pick

To move up to first overall, New York sends Tennessee two third-round picks and swaps selections in Round 2, giving the Titans the opportunity to pick ahead of the Giants at the top of the second round. The Titans are short on draft capital, possessing only two top-100 selections (No. 1 and No. 35). This trade gives them an additional top-100 pick (No. 65 overall) and a future top-100 pick in 2026. That’s how a franchise kicks off a rebuild with a new regime. For the Giants, meanwhile, that’s how a franchise gets its face.

Giants take Cam Ward with No. 1 overall pick following blockbuster trade

With the first-overall pick in the draft, the Giants take Miami QB Cam Ward. He is the consensus No. 1 quarterback in this draft class and gives New York a long-term plan at the sport’s most important position. The risk-taking gunslinger won the Davey O’Brien Award as the nation’s top college quarterback this past season behind 4,313 passing yards and a nation-leading 39 touchdowns with only seven interceptions.

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Ward was a Heisman Trophy finalist this past season after leading Miami to a 10-3 record. The 22-year-old is the No. 19 overall prospect on Pro Football Focus’s Big Board and their top-ranked quarterback in the draft class.

Round 2 playmaker falls into the Giants’ lap

After moving down one spot in the second round, the Giants take TCU wide receiver Jack Bech. The Senior Bowl standout pass-catcher would pair perfectly with Ward, giving him an additional weapon to target alongside superstar Malik Nabers.

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The Giants are likely to lose veteran WR Darius Slayton in free agency this offseason but Bech could immediately step in and fill his role. Bech is a physically stout and athletic playmaker with crispy route-running capabilities.

In 2024, Bech broke out with 62 receptions for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns. He was named the Senior Bowl MVP after catching the game-winning touchdown grab in the exhibition game with the league’s top scouts and front-office executives in attendance. At 6-foot-2, Bech has the size to play on the outside and compete opposite Nabers.

Mock Draft Recap:

This three-round mock draft sees the Giants make only two selections with that third-round pick being packaged in a deal to move up to first overall. However, with these two picks, the Giants address two major needs, landing a potential franchise quarterback and pairing him with an exciting weapon.

The Giants’ offense ranked 31st in scoring last season. Adding talent to the lineup and generating more points will be the top priority for New York this offseason. Plugging Ward and Bech into the unit will immediately improve the team’s ability to get the ball in the end zone.

The No. 1 overall pick in the draft has been traded only 13 times in NFL history. Trade No. 14 could involve the Giants as they run the risk of missing out on the class’s top quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. In order to ensure that the Giants get their guy, pulling off such a bold trade might be the best course of action.