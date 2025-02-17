Giants ‘made it obvious’ they were scouting for a franchise quarterback at Senior Bowl

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are on the hunt for their next franchise quarterback — and it has become the league’s worst-kept secret. General manager Joe Schoen is determined to find the franchise’s next signal-caller through any means necessary. With the 2025 NFL Draft right around the corner, Schoen and his front office are reportedly “scouring the landscape” to find their next quarterback.

Giants reportedly “scouring the landscape” for their next franchise quarterback

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Schoen has made it clear what his top priority is this offseason, signaling to those in attendance at the Senior Bowl that he was searching for a franchise quarterback:

“It’s no secret the Giants are scouring the landscape for their future franchise quarterback,” Raanan reported. “One NFL executive said general manager Joe Schoen made it obvious at the Senior Bowl that was his focus.”

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

There were several quarterback prospects in attendance at this year’s Senior Bowl for Schoen to get an up-close look at scouting. Ole Miss’s Jaxson Dart, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard, and Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel were among some of the top quarterbacks that Schoen could have been scouting during Senior Bowl week.

However, it is also worth noting that the Senior Bowl is a good opportunity for general managers to begin negotiating trades. It was revealed during Hard Knocks that the Giants’ trade negotiations for Brian Burns began at the Senior Bowl last offseason. Perhaps the “landscape” that Schoen is scouring this offseason is far greater than just the NFL Draft class and could include the trade market.