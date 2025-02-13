Giants should drop a bag on top free-agent offensive lineman this offseason

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

An offensive line’s performance can change the trajectory of a team’s season overnight. The New York Giants have seen that happen in the worst ways possible in recent years with their poor offensive line play dooming them to the bottom of the standings. In the upcoming 2025 offseason, the Giants need to fix that issue, and could shop at the top of the free agency market to find a major upgrade.

Giants should pursue Chiefs OG Trey Smith in free agency

Kansas City Chiefs right guard Trey Smith will be the top free-agent offensive lineman available this offseason. His combination of talent, age, and winning pedigree will make him an attractive option — and a handsomely paid man.

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Pro Football Focus ranks Smith as the No. 2 free agent set to hit the market this offseason. They project a four-year, $82 million deal for him this offseason, paying $20.5 million per season with $50 million guaranteed. This is a steep price tag that would make Smith one of the highest-paid offensive linemen in the NFL. However, Smith is still an ascending and elite talent that would be worth the Giants paying up to add.

Smith is still only 25 years old, continuing to improve each year as a rising star for the Chiefs. The 6-foot-6, 321-pounder has played a crucial role in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning success over the past several years. He entered the league as an immediate starter in 2021 despite being a sixth-round draft pick and has been a staple in Kansas City’s offense ever since.

In 2024, Smith was dominant once again, earning a 75.1 overall PFF grade behind a season in which he surrendered only 34 pressures and one sack on 772 pass-blocking snaps. His strong play earned him a Pro Bowl nod. Smith has over 5,200 career snaps logged at right guard and would be an immediate plug-and-play upgrade for the Giants.

Greg Van Roten was the Giants’ starting right guard last season, playing on a cheap one-year deal. But he will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and, as a player in his thirties, is not a long-term solution for New York. Smith could be an immediate and long-term upgrade for the Giants. Though he might be costly, the Giants should be willing to pay up to finally fix their offensive line once and for all.