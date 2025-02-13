Giants could draft ‘physically dominant’ offensive line prospect in Round 2

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

The New York Giants need reinforcements on their offensive line. The unit started the 2024 season strong, surrendering only 14 sacks in six games. Things took a turn for the worse in the second half of the season, however, as injuries and depth issues hampered the unit’s ability to perform.

This offseason, the Giants will be vigilant in their search for upgrades to the front line. Building through the trenches is the model to follow, and the 2025 NFL Draft will present New York with opportunities to beef up the o-line. At the top of the second round of this year’s draft, one mauling Alabama offensive line prospect could be a top target.

Giants could target Alabama OL Tyler Booker at the top of Round 2

The Giants are picking second in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft (No. 34 overall) where they could find themselves choosing between a few impressive offensive line prospects. Among them will be Alabama guard Tyler Booker.

Since his true freshman season in 2022, Booker has been a staple on the Crimson Tide’s offensive line. He logged 2,007 career snaps across three seasons at Alabama, primarily playing left guard. Throughout his three seasons, Booker was known for deleting pass-rushers. He earned an 89.0 Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade that tied for fourth among FBS guards during that 2022 season. Booker played both left and right guard as a freshman.

In 2023, Booker followed up his breakout campaign with another impressive season as a sophomore, taking over as the full-time starting left guard for Alabama. The 2024 season saw Booker once again continue his reign of dominance as a pass protector, recording an 86.5 PFF pass-blocking grade and surrendering only 10 pressures with zero sacks across 395 pass-blocking snaps.

The 6-foot-5, 350-pound Booker is an exceptional athlete for his size who moves well with quick feet in pass protection from the interior. He has some improving to do in the run-blocking department, but as a pass-protector, Booker is among the best in the draft class.

What are the scouts saying about Booker?

PFF describes Booker as an excellent athlete and cites his strong hands, “finisher’s mentality,” and size as some of his biggest strengths as a prospect.

Keith Sanchez of The Draft Network gave Booker a “Day 2 — Winning Starter” prospect projection in his scouting report:

“Tyler Booker is a prospect who wins with physicality and a finisher mentality to overwhelm defenders in tight, condensed spaces.” Sanchez wrote. “…At 6-foot-5 and 350 pounds, Booker profiles as a road-grading IOL who invites physicality and likes to use his mass to be a physically dominant offensive lineman.”

The Giants have a locked-in starter at left guard with Jon Runyan Jr., who they signed to a three-year deal last offseason. However, Runyan has the capability of playing on either side of the line, as does Booker. The Giants could target Booker as a developmental prospect who doesn’t need to start right away. He could see some playing time as a rookie at right guard, considering that is a major weakness for the Giants. However, he could also be viewed as a more long-term, developmental piece for the offensive line, giving him time to grow before eventually taking over in a starting role.