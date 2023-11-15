Giants lose 3 players to concussions, DNP during Wednesday’s practice

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The injury bug continues to bite the New York Giants, as four key players did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, with three of them dealing with concussions.

Four Giants players DNP at Wednesday’s practice

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, WR Jalin Hyatt (concussion), OL Evan Neal (ankle), OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (concussion) and CB Adoree’ Jackson (concussion) did not practice today.

Both Jalin Hyatt and Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered their injuries during the Giants’ Week 10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, while Neal (ankle) and Jackson (concussion) sustained their respective injuries prior to the game and did not play Sunday.

Injuries continue to pile up

Injuries have plagued the Giants all season as they are already without two of their quarterbacks in Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, and now it seems that they could be missing several key starters for their next game against the Commanders as their torturous season continues.

Three key players limited in practice

In other injury news, cornerbacks Deonte Banks (ankle) and Cor’Dale Flott (shoulder) were limited participants, as well as left tackle Andrew Thomas (knee). Flott recorded an interception in Sunday’s defeat to the Cowboys, while Thomas was carted off early in the game after suffering the knee injury, but luckily for him was cleared to re-enter the game later on.

Tommy DeVito to start on Sunday

Third-stringer turned starting quarterback Tommy DeVito is also dealing with a shoulder injury, but head coach Brian Daboll insisted that the New Jersey native will be good to go for Sunday.

The Giants, who sit at 2-8 on the season and currently have possession of the second-overall pick for next year’s draft, are just trying to stay healthy at this point in the season. Getting back to the playoffs this year is virtually out of the equation, so now the hope is that the guys can stay healthy and provide solid play in what has been a disastrous season all around.

The game against the Commanders will kick off at 1 P.M. on Sunday, and be broadcast nationally on FOX.

Follow this writer on X: @DylanBacker_