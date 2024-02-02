Giants listed as top landing spot for veteran free agent quarterback

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have questions at quarterback entering the 2024 offseason after Daniel Jones spent the second half of the season on injured reserve with a torn ACL. There is speculation that the Giants could move on from Jones this offseason and reset their window with a rookie quarterback.

But even if they choose to stick with Jones, he might not be ready for the start of the regular season, making the quarterback position that needs to be addressed in one way or another this offseason. Pro Football Focus has identified one veteran free-agent quarterback who could land with Big Blue as a high-quality backup in 2024.

PFF lists the Giants as a potential landing spot for Gardner Minshew

PFF’s Brad Spielberger recently compiled a list of potential landing spots for the top free-agent quarterbacks and wide receivers this offseason. He identified the Giants as a potential landing spot for Indianapolis Colts QB Gardner Minshew:

Minshew could make sense as New York’s insurance option for the early portion of the 2024 season as Daniel Jones recovers from a torn ACL, with Tyrod Taylor set to hit free agency after sitting on the bench while Tommy Devito started despite clearly being the best quarterback available. Minshew gets to once again start a few games and perhaps fill in if Jones, unfortunately, gets hurt again. There may not be starting jobs available for Minshew after a solid year in Indianapolis, but this is a solid opportunity. Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus

After rookie QB Anthony Richardson went down with a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 4, Minshew stepped into the starting job for the Colts and put them on the brink of the postseason. Minshew led the Colts to a 7-6 record as a starter this season, tossing for 3,305 yards and 15 touchdowns en route to his first career Pro Bowl selection.

Should the Giants pursue Minshew in free agency this offseason, it would likely be on an inexpensive, one-year contract. Minshew could bring some stability behind Jones as a high-quality backup in 2024 if the Giants decide not to extend veteran backup Tyrod Taylor this offseason.