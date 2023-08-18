Oct 23, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) celebrates with teammate running back Saquon Barkley (26) after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are looking to build off an exciting 2022 season in which they won their first playoff game in over a decade. Entering 2023, New York is aiming to return to the postseason as lofty expectations surround the team.

The expectation is for Big Blue to compete for a playoff berth once again in 2023, but some analysts are even higher on the New York. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky recently listed the Giants as one of five “Sneaky Super Bowl Threats” ahead of the upcoming 2023 season.

Giants listed as sneaky Super Bowl contender by ESPN analyst

The Giants ranked third on Orlovsky’s list of the top five “Sneaky Super Bowl Threats.” The list ranks some of the league’s top darkhorse contenders. New York ranked ahead of other sleeper teams like the Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions.

? @danorlovsky7 listed our #NYGiants as one of his sneaky Super Bowl contenders



Daboll. Kafka. Waller +Barkley for Jones. Thomas. Dex. Thibs. ?



Don’t sleep pic.twitter.com/QBsaaJkMup — New York Revival (@NewYorkRevival) August 18, 2023

Orlovsky pictures big things from Daniel Jones and the Giants’ offense

When breaking down his reason for listing Big Blue as a sleeper Super Bowl contender, Orlovsky pointed out the development of QB Daniel Jones in his first season under HC Brian Daboll and OC Mike Kafka.

“Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka worked wonders with Daniel Jones last year,” Orlovsky said.

In his first season as HC, Daboll was named the AP NFL Coach of the Year. Kafka also received plenty of consideration this offseason for vacant head coaching jobs around the league.

Jones passed for a career-high 3,205 passing yards in 2022, tossing 15 touchdown passes in the process and throwing a career-low five interceptions. Jones’ 1.1% interception rate was the lowest in the NFL this past season. He also rushed for career-highs in yardage (708 yards), and touchdowns (seven). Daboll and Kafka turned Jones into a franchise quarterback in 2022 and they are planning to unlock his next level in 2023.

New talent should elevate New York to contender status

Orlovsky praised New York’s offseason acquisitions as well as the team’s top returning talents. If the players all come together and stay healthy, Orlovsky believes the New York Giants could compete for a Super Bowl this season.