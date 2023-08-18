The New York Giants are looking to build off an exciting 2022 season in which they won their first playoff game in over a decade. Entering 2023, New York is aiming to return to the postseason as lofty expectations surround the team.
The expectation is for Big Blue to compete for a playoff berth once again in 2023, but some analysts are even higher on the New York. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky recently listed the Giants as one of five “Sneaky Super Bowl Threats” ahead of the upcoming 2023 season.
Giants listed as sneaky Super Bowl contender by ESPN analyst
The Giants ranked third on Orlovsky’s list of the top five “Sneaky Super Bowl Threats.” The list ranks some of the league’s top darkhorse contenders. New York ranked ahead of other sleeper teams like the Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions.
Orlovsky pictures big things from Daniel Jones and the Giants’ offense
When breaking down his reason for listing Big Blue as a sleeper Super Bowl contender, Orlovsky pointed out the development of QB Daniel Jones in his first season under HC Brian Daboll and OC Mike Kafka.
“Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka worked wonders with Daniel Jones last year,” Orlovsky said.
In his first season as HC, Daboll was named the AP NFL Coach of the Year. Kafka also received plenty of consideration this offseason for vacant head coaching jobs around the league.
Jones passed for a career-high 3,205 passing yards in 2022, tossing 15 touchdown passes in the process and throwing a career-low five interceptions. Jones’ 1.1% interception rate was the lowest in the NFL this past season. He also rushed for career-highs in yardage (708 yards), and touchdowns (seven). Daboll and Kafka turned Jones into a franchise quarterback in 2022 and they are planning to unlock his next level in 2023.
New talent should elevate New York to contender status
Orlovsky praised New York’s offseason acquisitions as well as the team’s top returning talents. If the players all come together and stay healthy, Orlovsky believes the New York Giants could compete for a Super Bowl this season.
“Then they draft Jalin Hyatt at wide receiver, speed down the field, they go get Darren Waller, [Kayvon] Thibodeaux at the defensive end, they still have Saquon Barkley because of the genius work at the contract position, Dexter Lawrence… I think Daniel Jones is going to play another good season for them. Because of how talented their defense is, I’m going to say the New York Giants [are a sneaky Super Bowl team].”ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky