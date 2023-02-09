Giants HC Brian Daboll wins 2023 AP NFL Coach of the Year Award

Oct 2, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll reacts as he coaches against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll was named the 2023 AP NFL Coach of the Year on Thursday night at the annual NFL Honors. Daboll won the award following a successful first season as the Giants’ head coach.

Daboll led the Giants to their first postseason berth since 2016 and their first playoff victory since 2012 (Super Bowl XLVI). The Giants earned the sixth seed in the NFC with a 9-7-1 record. Daboll edged out Jaguars HC Doug Pederson and 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan to win the award.

Brian Daboll is the first Giants coach to be selected Coach of the Year since Jim Fassel in 1997. In 2021, the Giants finished dead last in the NFC East with a 4-13 record. Daboll turned the team around immediately and has built toward a brighter future for Big Blue following years of misery.

Brian Daboll was hired last offseason following a string of three Giants head coaches in a row being fired following their second season with the team. Daboll, however, has a promising Giants career ahead of him following a wildly successful rookie head coaching season.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones experienced a career year under the tutelage of Coach Daboll. Jones set career-highs in passing yards (3,205), rushing yards (708), and rushing touchdowns (7) while also leading the NFL with the lowest interception percentage at just 1.1%.

Brian Daboll has the New York Giants back on track following five losing seasons in a row. After making the playoffs in his first year as head coach, the future is promising for Daboll and Big Blue.