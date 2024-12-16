Giants linebacker believes drafting Colorado QB prospect would ‘transform’ the franchise

Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

In recent seasons, franchises across the NFL have turned things around overnight thanks to the spark provided by a rookie quarterback. The Houston Texans were made a playoff team in year one with C.J. Stroud under center. The Washington Commanders with Jayden Daniels and the Denver Broncos with Bo Nix are about to do the same. Is it finally the New York Giants’ turn to have their franchise transformed by a first-year quarterback?

The Giants will be in the market for a new quarterback in 2025

After six years with the team, former starting quarterback Daniel Jones and the Giants mutually agreed to part ways midway through this season. The Giants don’t currently have a quarterback on their roster who is under contract next season and will need to address the position through free agency or the draft. Thankfully, as they currently sit with a 2-12 record, the Giants will be picking high enough to take one of the 2025 NFL Draft class’s top quarterback prospects.

Giants LB Isaiah Simmons believes Shedeur Sanders could “transform” the team

Credit: Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is considered by many to be one of the top two quarterbacks in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft class. When asked about the Giants potentially drafting Sanders, Giants linebacker Isaiah Simmons offered high praise for the incoming rookie, saying he believes Sanders could be the league’s next transformative quarterback:

“I think he’s a guy who can come here and really transform things,” Simmons said per Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post. “Anywhere he goes, I think he’s going to be a very, very valuable piece. Kind of like a Jayden Daniels effect. You see what Jayden’s done [with the Commanders]. I could see something like that happening with Shedeur as well — wherever he ends up.”

Shedeur Sanders comes from a Hall of Fame bloodline as the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders. This season at Colorado, Shedeur was historically good, leading the Big 12 in passing yards (3,926), passing touchdowns (35), and passer rating (168.8). He led the nation with a 74.2% completion rate and set an NCAA record with a career 71.8% completion rate.

Simmons and Sanders hung out with Malik Nabers in NYC recently

This past weekend, the Heisman Trophy was presented in New York City and ultimately awarded to Sanders’ teammate, Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter. Sanders was in attendance for the presentation ceremony, as were other top NCAA and NFL stars. Simmons and Giants rookie sensation WR Malik Nabers were in the area and got a chance to link up with Sanders and play a game of catch in the streets of New York City.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

According to Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post, Simmons and Nabers were getting some Christmas shopping done in the city when they ran into Sanders at a local jewelry store. That interaction resulted in the viral video of the Sanders-Nabers pairing playing catch, giving Giants fans a potential glimpse into the future.

The Giants are in need of a turnaround

It’s been a long decade for Giants fans. A glimmer of hope shined through in 2022 as they won their first playoff game since Super Bowl XLVI in 2012, but things came crashing back down to earth in 2023 with another losing season, followed by another this year. Quarterback struggles have held the team back, as they usually do for most franchises.

But as the aforementioned Daniels and Stroud impacted their franchises, the Giants will hope to see their next signal-caller do the same. They currently have a greater than 40% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Whether or not that selection will be used to draft a quarterback is up to the general manager (which could be overturned this offseason). If a quarterback is the pick, there is a high chance it will be Sanders.