Giants struck gold with 2 offensive line value signings but it doesn’t matter

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants‘ offensive line continues to rank among the NFL’s worst, with injuries and inconsistency once again at the forefront of their struggles. Losing star left tackle Andrew Thomas to a season-ending injury was the final blow to an already fragile unit. General manager Joe Schoen’s failure to establish competent depth has left the line exposed and ineffective.

Greg Van Roten: A Surprising Bright Spot

Despite the turmoil, Greg Van Roten has been a rare bright spot. Initially signed as a depth piece, Van Roten has been thrust into a starting role and delivered steady, albeit unspectacular, performances.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The 33-year-old played on a minimum contract worth just $1.25 million this season, giving up 29 pressures and six sacks over 954 snaps. While those numbers may not jump off the page, he has been one of the Giants’ most reliable linemen in pass protection—a low bar to clear given the team’s overall struggles.

Van Roten’s durability has also been a notable positive in a season marred by injuries. He has played across multiple positions throughout his career, including left guard, right guard, and center. The Giants would be wise to bring him back on a similarly affordable deal in 2025, even if only as a versatile depth option.

Jermaine Eluemunor: Steady at Right Tackle

Jermaine Eluemunor has also been a valuable asset, providing stability at right tackle after signing a two-year, $14-million deal. The 30-year-old has allowed 28 pressures and six sacks over 905 snaps, but his performance deserves additional context.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Eluemunor was forced to move out of his natural position to left tackle following Thomas’s injury and a rash of other absences. Seven of his pressures came while playing the unfamiliar role of blind-side protector. Despite this, he handled the transition with competence, showcasing his versatility and willingness to adapt under difficult circumstances.

As a right tackle, Eluemunor has been solid and dependable, giving the Giants at least one stable starting option for next season. His play has earned him consideration for an extension, as retaining his services could help solidify an offensive line that desperately needs consistency.

Budget Success Amidst a Flawed Roster

The Giants spent approximately $15 million to secure Van Roten and Eluemunor, effectively solving two starting positions at a reasonable cost. These moves represent a small win for Schoen in an otherwise dismal season. However, the overall lack of depth and quality across the roster has overshadowed any individual successes.

The offensive line’s failures have amplified the team’s broader issues, with Schoen’s inability to construct a complete unit casting doubt on his leadership. The Giants are poised for a rebuild around a new quarterback in the upcoming draft, but they will need a much stronger supporting cast to protect their investment.

Uncertain Future for the Front Office

As the Giants face another disappointing season in what was supposed to be the third year of a rebuild, Schoen’s tenure as general manager may be in jeopardy. While players like Van Roten and Eluemunor have provided value, the broader failures of the roster leave the team with significant questions heading into 2025. The need for better depth and talent across the offensive line remains critical, regardless of who is steering the ship.