Giants could target explosive running back with connection to coaching staff in NFL Draft

Although the New York Giants found a starting running back in last year’s draft with Tyrone Tracy Jr., that doesn’t necessarily prevent them from adding more talent at the position. This year’s NFL Draft class is strong at the running back position. The Giants could take advantage of that and target an explosive rusher in the middle rounds with a connection to their coaching staff.

Giants could target Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson

Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson is an explosive running back who the Giants could target in this year’s draft. The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder is projected as a Day 2 draft pick, coming off an incredible 2024 season, which earned him All-American honors.

Earlier this offseason, the Giants hired Ladell Betts as their new running backs coach. Betts played nine seasons as a running back in the NFL before making the transition to coaching. He was most recently the running backs coach for Iowa from 2021-2024, where he coached Johnson.

Under Betts’s tutelage, Johnson established himself as one of the best running backs in Hawkeyes history. Johnson was named an All-American in 2024 after setting single-season program records in scoring (138 points), overall touchdowns (23), and rushing touchdowns (21). He totaled 1,537 rushing yards, which ranks third in Iowa’s record book.

Perhaps Betts and Johnson could reunite at the next level. The Giants currently own eight picks in this year’s draft, including two third-rounders and two seventh-rounders. Johnson could be an option on Day 2 or early Day 3.