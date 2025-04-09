Giants named ‘best fit’ for mauling Day 2 defensive tackle

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Upgrading the interior of the defensive line will be a priority for the New York Giants in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Big Blue worked diligently to upgrade their roster in free agency, but the interior defensive line still remains a position of need. Thankfully, this year’s draft class is loaded with defensive line talent, and the Giants are positioned to land a quality player at the position on Day 2 of the draft.

Giants named “best fit” for Toledo DT Darius Alexander on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

The Giants hold the No. 34 overall pick (the second pick of the second round) in this year’s draft. They also own two third-round picks (No. 65 and No. 99). These three Day 2 selections will provide the G-Men with an opportunity to land an intriguing defensive line talent.

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus thinks that defensive lineman could be Toledo’s Darius Alexander. In an article previewing best fits for each franchise on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, Cameron connected Alexander and the Giants:

“Although the Giants‘ interior houses one of the best defensive linemen in the game, Dexter Lawrence, there isn’t a lot outside of that, evidenced by the team’s 46.1 PFF run-defense grade on the interior after Lawrence went down in Week 13 in 2024,” Cameron explained. “At 25 years old, Alexander possesses the strength to excel against the run, charting a 90.3 PFF grade in that facet last season.”

Dexter Lawrence II headlines the interior of New York’s defensive line. However, they could afford to add another impact starter alongside him, preferably a young talent with a high ceiling to grow into. Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Roy Robertson-Harris are both decent veteran options, but neither is a long-term answer on the defensive line.

Alexander would be an intriguing selection for the Giants

Alexander would be an intriguing talent to pair with Lawrence. He stands in at 6-foot-4, 305 pounds, but possesses plus-athleticism for a player of his size and position.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, he ran an impressive 4.95 40-yard dash with a 4.79 20-yard shuttle and 28 bench reps. This athletic testing earned Alexander a 9.16 RAS (relative athletic score), which ranked 170 out of 2,032 defensive tackles from 1987 to 2025.

In 2024, Alexander totaled 40 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. He has size and strength, giving him the tools to be a quality run defender. But he also demonstrated above-average pass-rushing qualities in college as well.

It seems like the Giants will inevitably take a defensive lineman at some point in this year’s draft. With the class so deep at the position, they are bound to land a quality player at the position.