Giants have major statistical lead on race to No. 1 pick in 2025 draft

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ losing ways on the football field continued Sunday, but they are winning the race for the first overall pick in the 2025 draft. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, New York now has a 44.9% chance of claiming the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft following their 35-14 blowout loss at home to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Giants currently hold the first-overall pick

The Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders are currently the only two teams with less than three wins, and both teams are looking to upgrade the quarterback position in the offseason. The Raiders play against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football for Week 15.

According to Tankathon, New York has the harder strength of schedule, so the Raiders would need to defeat the Falcons on Monday Night Football for the Giants to keep the top pick after this week.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Getting the No. 1 pick would greatly benefit a Giants team that has to rebuild once again, and could possibly be under a new regime. They have a clear and obvious need at the quarterback position, and the expectation is that they will use their first-round pick on a quarterback to build around.

The top quarterback prospects would be great fits for the Giants

Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward are the most likely candidates for the Giants should they get the first overall pick. Sanders was in New York City this week to support his Colorado teammate Travis Hunter, who was awarded the Heisman Trophy and was also seen playing catch with Giants’ wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Ward also briefly spoke about the Giants during his press conference this week for being a Heisman finalist. He said, “If [Joe Schoen] wants to come get me, he knows what’s best.”

The Giants have three games remaining on the season, all against teams still in the playoff hunt. Their next game is set for Sunday, Dec. 22 on the road against the Atlanta Falcons, and will close out the season against the Colts and Eagles. If they lose all three games, chances are they will have possession of the first overall pick for 2025.