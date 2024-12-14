Giants rookie sensation helping attract top quarterback prospects to New York

Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

The New York Giants will be looking for a new franchise quarterback this offseason to pair with 2023 first-round pick Malik Nabers. The rookie sensation wide receiver is on pace to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards despite having to deal with the team’s shaky quarterback situation.

The hope is that the Giants will find stability at quarterback this offseason. With a 2-11 record, the Giants will be picking near the top of the draft order in April. There they could land a top quarterback prospect. Two of the top quarterbacks in this draft class will be Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. Over this past weekend, both Ward and Sanders expressed an interest in throwing the ball to Nabers in MetLife Stadium in 2025.

Cam Ward views Malik Nabers as a No. 1 receiver

Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

While speaking with the media on Friday night, Ward gave his take on Nabers and expressed excitement toward the idea of playing with him for the Giants (h/t Ryan Dunleavy and Zach Braziller of The New York Post):

“A player that wins 50/50 balls, wins against man covers, knows the soft spots in zones,” Ward said of Nabers. “He’s only going to make me better if I get a chance to play with him. He’s a No. 1 receiver for a reason.”

Nabers instantly stepped into the Giants’ lineup as their top receiving option. He has been spectacular as a rookie, racking up 80 receptions for 819 yards and three touchdowns across 11 games. He has done this with three different quarterbacks throwing him the ball as an overturn at the position has derailed New York’s season.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Ward could bring a level of stability to the G-Men. He is among the top prospects in the upcoming draft class after a dominant 2023 campaign saw him throw for 4,123 yards and a nation-leading 36 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. The proposition of a Ward-Nabers connection is certainly exciting.

Nabers and Shedeur Sanders were seen playing catch with a Giants football in NYC

Also on Friday night, Nabers was seen hanging out with the class’s other top quarterback prospect. He and Sanders were playing catch in the streets of New York City, a video of which went viral on social media. Keen viewers noticed that the ball Nabers and Sanders were throwing back and forth was a team-issued ball from the Giants, stamped with their logo.

Nabers is already developing a connection with Sanders. This relationship could be one to keep an eye on as the draft inches closer. Pairing Nabers with Sanders, two talented players who already have a rapport, could be an exciting way to revitalize the Giants’ offense.