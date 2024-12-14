Giants’ star receiver hangs out with potential top quarterback prospect 

Credit: Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A recent video has sparked more speculation around the New York Giants, as Giants’ wide receiver Malik Nabers and star Colorado quarterback and top NFL prospect Shedeur Sanders played catch with a football in the streets of New York City on Friday.

The two then embraced with a handshake. Naturally, the video has made many feel that Sanders wants to become the next franchise quarterback of New York, with fans hoping that he and Nabers will become an elite QB/WR pairing for the years to come.

The Giants have a strong chance at landing Shedeur Sanders in the draft

Sanders has been in NYC this week to support his Colorado teammate Travis Hunter, who is a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. The top prospect was also spotted at the New York Knicks’ Emirates NBA Cup game against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, to which he received loud cheers from the Madison Square Garden crowd once he was shown on the Jumbotron.

The Giants have the worst record in the NFL at 2-11 and have a strong chance at landing the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft. The franchise cut ties with Daniel Jones this season after six years of struggles, so the expectation is that quarterback will become the top priority in the offseason.

Sanders and Nabers could be an elite pairing

Sanders is arguably the top prospect in the upcoming draft and could be taken first overall. The Giants pose as a great for Sanders given the improved offensive line and the talent that Nabers possesses.

There are still four games left in the NFL season, so the draft order will likely continue to shift with each passing week. However, the Giants have a tough schedule the rest of the way, and finishing 2-15 and in possession of the first overall pick is very possible.

If the Giants do get the No. 1 pick, Sanders’ next destination could be the Big Apple.