Could Giants reunite with former fan-favorite receiver on waivers?

The New York Giants could consider reuniting with a former fan-favorite wide receiver who was recently placed on the waiver wire.

Former Giants receiver Odell Beckham placed on waivers by the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins released wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday after he appeared in nine games for them. In those games, Beckham’s action was limited, as he recorded just nine receptions on 18 targets for 55 yards.

Injuries have slowed down Beckham in recent years. He missed the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL and has dealt with various lower-body injuries throughout his career. He slowly revived his career as a secondary receiving option with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023. Beckham recorded 35 receptions on 64 targets for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

Beckham could electrify a dead Giants team

For the Giants’ sake, bringing back Beckham would purely be for reminiscence, as the team has the worst record in the NFL at 2-11 and is out of playoff contention. However, he would give Giants fans something to cheer about in a dark season.

Beckham spent his first five NFL seasons with the Giants and broke out as one of the game’s top offensive players. He recorded over 1,000 yards in four of those five seasons (he only played four games in 2017, causing him to miss the threshold), and scored 44 touchdowns during his tenure with the G-Men.

The Giants’ quarterback situation is much different now than it was during his previous tenure with them, so it is highly unlikely that he will come relatively close to his prime numbers if he were to return to New York. However, he can boost an offense that currently ranks dead last in points per game.