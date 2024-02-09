Giants legend Eli Manning eligible for Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2025

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 29: Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants waves to fans while leaving the field after the second half of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on December 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

New York Giants ring of honor quarterback Eli Manning is one of several former NFL stars who have been awarded first-time eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame starting in 2025. CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo reported the news earlier today.

Giants: Will Eli Manning be a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer?

Manning won two Super Bowls with the Giants in 2007 and again in 2011. He is best known for his heroic fourth down heave to David Tyree, whose ‘helmet catch’ sealed the game and gave the Giants an upset win over the undefeated New England Patriots in ’07.

Manning spent his entire 16-year career with the Giants. An ironman in the NFL, Manning started in all 16 games every season between 2005 and 2016.

Once he took over under center as the Giants starting QB, he hit the ground running. Manning became a Pro Bowler after four seasons, making his debut in 2008, and earned three more selections afterward.

Manning’s career numbers boost his HOF chances

Manning amassed 57,023 passing yards for his career. He is tied for the fifth-most seasons with 4,000-plus passing yards, having done so seven times in his career.

Additionally, Manning delivered in the clutch. He waged 37 game-winning drives and 27 comeback drives during his NFL tenure and delivered a slew of memorable big plays late in games both in the regular season and playoffs for the Giants.

Manning’s winning pedigree and high yardage give him a great shot to get into the Hall. While the Pro Football Hall of Fame is not as easy to gain entry into as the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, it’s not as difficult for all-time greats to breach as the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Despite Manning seeming like an easy choice, he does have a reputation for turning the football over that might hinder his entry in his first season. His 244 interceptions put him at No. 12 in league history and his deteriorated play at the end of his career may sway voters the other way.

Nonetheless, Manning is likely to have his name enshrined in Canton, OH whether it’s next year or soon after.