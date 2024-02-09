Giants listed as top landing spot for Eagles free-agent running back

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are at risk of losing star running back Saquon Barkley to free agency this offseason. If Barkley were to walk, adding a running back in free agency would become a top priority for the Giants. One familiar face within the NFC East could be a good fit for the Giants in free agency.

Giants listed a top landing spot for D’Andre Swift in free agency

Philadelphia Eagles running back D’Andre Swift will also be a free agent this offseason and the Giants could be a good fit for the 25-year-old rusher. Pro Football Focus recently listed Big Blue as one of Swift’s top landing spots in free agency:

“If the Giants elect to move on from Saquon Barkley, they could pivot to another former top draft pick who played in their division the past year,” PFF’s Brad Spielberger wrote. “Swift showed growth in 2023, hitting the designed hole and not trying to bounce outside too often — an area Barkley has similarly improved in over the years — and offers pass-catching ability, as well.”

Should the Giants target Swift?

Swift had a breakout campaign in 2023. He set a new career-high with 1,049 rushing yards, surpassing his previous career-high of 617 (2021) by a wide margin. Swift proved to be a capable starting running back this season with the Eagles as he totaled 50 first downs and five touchdowns on the ground. He also added 214 yards and one touchdown as a receiver this season.

Losing Barkley would be difficult for New York, but Swift could replicate a fair amount of his production. After all, Swift did finish the season with more rushing yards and more total yards from scrimmage than Barkley. Swift was to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career this season.

A former second-round pick with the Detroit Lions back in 2020, Swift failed to live up to expectations through the first three seasons of his career. But after being traded to the Eagles this past offseason, Swift made the most of the change of scenery and established himself as one of the league’s best runners.

Could the Giants afford to sign Swift?

Thanks to this breakout campaign, Swift will be able to cash in with a solid payday this offseason. He’s projected to yield a contract with an average annual salary of $6.7 million this offseason, per Spotrac’s estimated market value. While this might be a lofty price for a running back, it would likely be a fraction of what the Giants would have to pay Barkley this offseason.

Swift could be the perfect acquisition for the Giants this offseason if they do not retain Barkley. He’s a high-quality rusher who is just now hitting his prime at the age of 25, coming off the first 1,000-yard rushing season of his career. Swift could be the perfect replacement for Barkley as a three-down running back with solid receiving capabilities.