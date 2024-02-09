Giants’ Saquon Barkley ‘definitely wouldn’t be against’ playing for the Chargers in 2024

Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

Saquon Barkley has made it clear that he wants to be with the New York Giants for life. The Giants, through their actions, have made it clear that they don’t value Barkley to the umpteenth degree as his play warrants. The resulting impasse has Barkley entertaining a move to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Giants should be on their toes after Saquon Barkley’s recent Chargers comments

Barkley went on the Up and Adams show this week and gave new Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh his flowers. He also candidly admitted that if the door was opened for him to relocate to L.A., he wouldn’t be opposed, as John Fennelly of Giants Wire relayed:

“I’ve got nothing but respect for Coach Harbaugh,” Barkley said. “I’m a big fan of Justin Herbert. I think he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. But, hey, if the opportunity was able to present itself, I definitely wouldn’t be against it.”

Barkley seems tired of the Giants franchise tagging him, whether he explicitly says so or not. His comments only heighten the extent of his displeasure and the power free agency is awarding him.

This offseason is now the second year in a row that Barkley will be in consideration for the tag. The Giants chose to re-up quarterback Daniel Jones last offseason on a four-year, $160 million deal, tagging Barkley in the meantime.

Will Jim Harbaugh campaign for Barkley to join the Chargers

Harbaugh can capitalize off of Barkley’s situation by strongly campaigning for the star RB to come to L.A.

Known for his sway in both the collegiate and professional ranks, Harbaugh is just the guy who can lure Barkley into his roster. The Chargers have roughly $270 million on the books next year, which will be something for their front office to consider if they are to appease Barkley’s financial desires.

Barkley would help a Chargers offense that finished with 1,642 rushing yards in 2023, the eighth-fewest among all teams. However, the Giants need his services just as much if not more, and the front office should recognize the pressure Barkley is putting on them and find a way to come to terms on a contract.