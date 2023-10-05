Giants leading the way in historically bad category

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

If the New York Giants want to climb their way out of a 1-3 hole, they’ll have to make a concerted effort to keep quarterback Daniel Jones from getting sacked at a historic rate.

Daniel Jones is getting sacked at a historic rate

Jones has been sacked 22 times over the first four weeks of the season. At the rate that the Giants’ offensive line is letting defenses get to their quarterback, Jones will break David Carr’s record of 76 sacks in the 2002 NFL season.

The Seattle Seahawks piled on in their 24–3 thrashing of the Giants. Jones was taken to the turf 11 times as New York never found a rhythm and his distraught countenance after yet another failed drive late in the fourth quarter told the story of the franchise’s disappointing young season thus far.

The Giants’ offense is in shambles

New York’s attack has been broken down due to injury and inconsistency. Saquon Barkley being out of the lineup with a high ankle sprain has limited the Giants to 376 yards on the ground.

Their inability to run the football at a high level has not helped Jones’ productivity in the pocket. He has the third-fewest average intended air yards among quarterbacks as the Giants have only completed eight passes for 20 or more yards.

Despite a 68.7 percent completion percentage, the offense has struggled to generate first downs while taking fewer chances down the field.

The Giants will see the Miami Dolphins in Week 5 and will look to protect their quarterback before a key test against a Buffalo Bills defense in Week 6 that currently leads the league in interceptions and is second in sacks.