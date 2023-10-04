Seahawks take shots at Giants for ‘dirty’ tackle

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants fell to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, and have come under fire for more than just falling to 1-3 on the young season. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons performed a tackle on Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith that ruffled many feathers on the Seattle sidelines, including head coach Pete Carroll, who had this to say:

“It just should have been recognized, I wish,” Carroll said. “I don’t even care about the penalty. We’ve just gotta get that out of ball. It’s so dangerous, and we’re so lucky that Geno didn’t get just wiped out.”

At the 9:56 mark of the first quarter, Smith had his pass attempt blocked by D.J Davidson and quickly retrieved the loose ball. While rushing to the left sideline, Simmons recovered on the play and tackled Smith below the waist, landing on his legs as he took him down.

#Seahawks QB Geno Smith told @saltersl that the Isaiah Simmons tackle was a "dirty play" and there's "no place in this sport for that."



"I don't respect that type of stuff. You don't need to take shots at guys running out of bounds on the sidelines."pic.twitter.com/rhgMHTpT9a — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 3, 2023

Smith was able to return to action, first making sure to give several Giants defenders a piece of his mind before play resumed. Unfortunately for New York, he was able to get the job done for Seattle on 13 for 20 passing with 110 yards on the night.

After the game, Smith sounded off on the hit, calling it a ‘dirty play,’ but was thankful to have avoided a serious injury. While bothered by the nature of the play, Smith’s spirits looked up as the Seahawks look to improve their record to 3-2 next week.

Simmons has backed up Micah McFadden to start the season and a play that has garnered scrutiny is not what the talented LB needs in pursuit of claiming a potential starting role in the lineup.