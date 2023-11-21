Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux among franchise greats in sacks rankings

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux has amassed 10.5 sacks on the 2023 NFL season and his career-best feat has him among Giants legends in the franchise’s all-time rankings.

Where Thibodeaux Stacks Up in Giants History

With his two sacks in the Giants’ 31–19 win over the Washington Commanders, Thibodeaux became the ninth defender in franchise history to amass over 10 sacks in a single season.

Thibodeaux is on pace to reach 16 sacks before the regular season ends. Should he remain healthy and as productive as he has been up until this point, he’d climb up to No. 5 on the Giants’ all-time single-season list, surpassing Leonard Marshall’s 15.5 sacks recorded in 1985 and joining Michael Strahan (No. 1, 3), Lawrence Taylor (No. 2) and Jason Pierre Paul (No. 4) in the top five.

Thibodeaux Attributes Sacks to Hard Work

Thibodeaux was instrumental in the Giants securing the win. He recorded two sacks which contributed to his five total tackles on the affair. The talented second-year pro recorded four total sacks in his rookie 2022 season. He’s taken a major leap this season and ranks No. 5 in the NFL in that department, leading the way for the Giants’ defense.

He mentioned to the media how the hard work he’s put in off-camera has contributed to his ability to reach the next level in such a short span of time.

Thibodeaux will look to spearhead the Giants the rest of the way, as they have six more games to play before the 2023 campaign concludes. The Giants are vying for a favorable selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, but Thibodeaux and the rest of his teammates will continue to compete on the field in a remaining schedule that pits them against four teams at .500 or below.