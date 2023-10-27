Giants HC Brian Daboll noncommittal on Daniel Jones’ return this season

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants officially declared starting QB Daniel Jones OUT with a neck injury for the third straight week. The Giants will face the Jets on Sunday afternoon in a must-win Week 8 matchup and backup Tyrod Taylor will once again get the start under center.

Head coach Brian Daboll declared Jones out for Sunday’s game but created a stir when asked by the media about his quarterback’s status for the rest of the season. Daboll changed his tune on his confidence in Jones’ return and gave a noncommittal response regarding whether or not his quarterback would be back in the lineup by the season’s end.

Daboll doesn’t commit to Jones’ return this season

When asked by reporters last week, Daboll said that Jones’ season is “not over.” This week, however, he would not make such a definitive claim.

This time around, Daboll said, “He’s getting better, we’ll see where he is next week.”

When asked if this response was “less declarative than previous statements,” Daboll affirmed, saying, “Yup…he’s getting better, we’ll see where he is next week.”

“I don’t have a crystal ball with with injuries. But he is getting better. And see where it is next week.” Brian Daboll per Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic

Big Blue is now taking a wait-and-see approach with its quarterback. Jones suffered a season-ending neck injury in 2021. While this injury seems to be unrelated, the result might ultimately be the same.

It is crucial to remain patient with a neck injury as rushing back and reaggravating the injury could lead to significantly worse results. Time will tell how soon Jones can make his return, but it now seems like the injured reserve might be a serious option worth considering.

The Giants are confident in Tyrod Taylor

In the meantime, as Jones recovers, Tyrod Taylor will continue filling in as the starting quarterback. The offense has seen an uptick in production with Taylor on the field in recent weeks, scoring their first two touchdowns since Week 3 and earning their first win since Week 2 in their Week 7 victory over the Washington Commanders.

Taylor has thrown for 479 yards and two touchdowns with zero turnovers in his two starts this season. The Giants have confidence in Taylor to continue leading the offense and playing at a high level. He will get another chance to prove his value in Week 8 against the New York Jets.