Giants’ Brian Daboll says Daniel Jones’ season is ‘not over’

The New York Giants were without starting quarterback Daniel Jones in Week 6 as he recovers from a neck injury suffered in the team’s Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Jones returned to practice this week and aims to make his way back into the starting lineup this weekend. However, some doubt has been shed over Jones’ status, with some believing his injury could be far more significant than the team is letting on.

Rumors began swirling this week that Jones’ neck injury could keep him sidelined for an extended period of time. But head coach Brian Daboll put all speculation to rest on Wednesday, clearly stating that his quarterback’s season is not over.

Daboll says Jones’ season is not over

When asked about his quarterback’s status on Wednesday, Daboll made it clear that Jones would return this season.

“Whose? Daniel’s? It’s not over,” Daboll responded when asked if Jones’ season was over.

Jones has been cleared to throw this week and practiced as a limited participant on Wednesday. Quarterbacks are always non-contact participants during practice, so it will be difficult to gauge when Jones is ready to return in full capacity. But once he is cleared for content, the Giants will not hesitate to put Jones back in the starting lineup.

Daboll told reporters this week that there is no quarterback controversy, despite backup Tyrod Taylor’s admirable performance in Week 6; Jones will remain the team’s starter.

When will the Giants get Jones back in the lineup?

It’s difficult to predict when Jones will be back behind the center for Big Blue, but the fifth-year quarterback has made his intentions this week clear: he is aiming to play this Sunday.

Jones told Kay Adams on the Up and Adams Show this week that he is trying to “prove to the doctors and trainers” that he’s ready to play on Sunday against the Washington Commanders (h/t SNY). Last week, prior to New York’s game against the Buffalo Bills, NFL Insider Mike Garafolo reported that Jones had a chance to return in Week 7.

Prior to Big Blue’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills, NBC’s Melissa Stark reported that Jones told her he was having symptoms in his left shoulder caused by the neck injury. This could potentially indicate a more serious injury than initially expected. But, regardless, Jones is attempting to recover quickly and get back into the lineup as soon as this weekend.

It’s been a mixed bag for Jones this season. An elite Week 2 performance gave Giants fans hope that their franchise quarterback would be turning a corner and elevating his game for the rest of the season. However, he has not scored a touchdown since that game and has thrown six interceptions this season, already surpassing his total from last season.

When Jones is ready to return to the lineup, the Giants will need to give him more time in the pocket. Jones has been under constant pressure and has taken a beating this season, which contributed to his neck injury. The Giants need to ensure that Jones will have enough time to operate within the pocket, protecting him from further injuries this season.