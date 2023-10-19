Giants’ Daniel Jones returns to practice after suspect injury update

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

A neck injury kept New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones out of their Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills and his expected return to the field remains unclear despite being a limited participant in practice on Wednesday.

Daniel Jones Still Dealing With Pain as Giants Continue to Reel

Erin Walsh of Bleacher Report noted Jones’ comments on Fanduel TV’s Up and Adams pertaining to where he’s at in his rehabilitation process as he hopes to take the field again in 2023, and soon:

“Still dealing with some of those symptoms from it,” Jones said. “I’m not gonna get specifically into what exactly they are. But I’m trying hard to get back, still dealing with it a little bit, but trying to do everything I can to heal up and prove to the doctors and trainers that I’m ready to go.”

Jones sustained the injury after Giants LT Josh Ezeudu blew his coverage early in the fourth quarter of their 31–16 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 5. Jones was hit from behind and experienced severe whiplash as a result of the tackle.

Tyrod Taylor filled in for Jones in Week 6 but to no avail, as the veteran backup was sacked three times and failed to get his team into double figures on the scoreboard.

Can Jones’ Anticipated Return Do Anything to Salvage Giants’ Season?

Jones’ comments from Oct. 17 have carried over as the 26-year-old quarterback did not go through contact drills. The team remains cautious with their franchise centerpiece despite head coach Brian Daboll insisting that his injury won’t sideline him for the rest of the year.

New York is in need of life on the offensive side of the football as they’ve thrown the third-most interceptions (6) and given up the second-most sacks (33) on the season.

Jones’ individual play could not transcend the performance of his offensive line but with RB Saquon Barkley back in the lineup, his return will give New York the best chance to try and turn their season around.