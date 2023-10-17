Giants sign two offensive tackles to roster following injuries

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In the rough-and-tumble world of the NFL, the New York Giants are facing an uphill battle, specifically with their beleaguered offensive line. The current season has not been kind, placing the team at the bottom of the pack according to PFF rankings, with 114 pressures and 20 sacks allowed this season.

Injury Woes Plague Giants’ Offensive Line

The situation is stark: the Giants’ offensive line ranks as one of the NFL’s least effective units. They’ve suffered a staggering number of injuries, culminating in a particularly rough game in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills. The casualty this time was backup tackle Josh Ezeudu, forced out after a mere four snaps due to a toe injury.

Ezeudu had been a key player in the wake of Andrew Thomas’s hamstring issue, taking up significant time at left tackle. His efforts, however, couldn’t stave off a substantial number of pressures and sacks, particularly evident in the Week 4 clash with the Seattle Seahawks.

Post-injury, the team’s strategy included shifting left guard Justin Pugh to tackle. Despite a commendable performance, Pugh isn’t viewed as a lasting fix at left tackle, with hopes he’ll return to a more familiar interior role.

Giants’ Roster Moves Signal Strategy Shift

In response to the ongoing crisis, the Giants were proactive this Tuesday, pulling in former team member Tyre Phillips from the Eagles and acquiring Josh Miles from the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad. These moves are indicative of a team grasping for solutions amid a storm of injuries.

The return of Phillips, a previous third-round pick for the Baltimore Ravens, is noteworthy. His last season with the Giants included 365 snaps, allowing 16 pressures and three sacks. While his pass protection is deemed decent, his predominant experience at right tackle poses a conundrum, as the pressing demand is for a left tackle.

Conversely, Miles, originally picked in the seventh round by the Arizona Cardinals, is somewhat of an enigma due to his limited career snaps. While it’s unclear if he can deliver an immediate impact, his experience across both tackle positions presents a glimmer of hope.

The logistics of integrating Pugh, Miles, and Phillips into the 53-man roster involve potential shifts and placements on IR, especially considering recent injuries to players like Ezeudu and Azeez Ojulari. These necessary adjustments reflect the team’s urgent need to fortify their ranks, seeking not just talent but also the sheer availability of competent players.