Giants have 4th-best collection of picks in 2024 NFL Draft standings

Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants (2-7) currently have a favorable hand in the 2024 NFL Draft, and their assortment of picks has them high on Tankathon’s rankings.

Tankathon provides insights on struggling franchises and their prospects in upcoming drafts across all four major sports. Using valuations from The Harvard Sports Analysis Collective to assess which teams enter the upcoming draft with the most valuable draft capital, the Giants trail only three franchises in overall stock, owning picks 4, 36, 58, 68, 104, 140, and 181.

While the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, and New England Patriots own the top three picks, their power ranking gives the Arizona Cardinals (12 selections), Green Bay Packers (11), and Washington Commanders (9) the three top spots ahead of New York.

The Giants are Crossing Their Fingers to Land USC’s Caleb Williams

The Giants may not luck up on top quarterback prospect Caleb Williams, with the Bears having the No. 1 overall selection. General manager Joe Schoen has been actively scouting the USC prospect that has lit up the NCAA stage in three seasons.

At No. 3, New York will likely opt to take a quarterback even if Williams is taken off the board before he can fall into their hands. Injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor have delivered a blow to their QB situation. Rumblings have been unearthed that the franchise may also move off of Jones’ contract and look to start from scratch with their impending draftee. North Carolina’s Drake Maye is the second-ranked QB after Williams and may be the Giants’ guy come April.

How Can The Giants Capitalize in the Middle Rounds

With savvy selecting, the Giants can strike gold from rounds 2-4 at wide receiver and on the offensive line — the latter of which is another area that has taken major hits with injuries and has underperformed this season.

Tankathon’s big board has Jordan Morgan (Arizona), Patrick Paul (Houston), and Tyler Guyton (Oklahoma) all ranked from No. 35 to No. 40, giving the Giants three offensive tackles to select from.