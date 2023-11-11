Giants likely to lose starting offensive lineman to injured reserve

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are preparing for a challenging encounter with the Dallas Cowboys in their upcoming Week 10 game. Compounding their difficulties, the team’s quarterback situation remains precarious, with undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito slated to start.

Offensive Line Struggles

DeVito’s challenges are exacerbated by the Giants’ ongoing issues with their offensive line. A significant setback is the absence of starting right tackle Evan Neal, who did not travel with the team to Dallas. This absence suggests Neal may soon be placed on injured reserve.

Evan Neal’s Injury Concerns

Neal’s season has been hampered by injuries, recently adding a left ankle injury to his existing right ankle issue, limiting him to just 50 snaps in the previous game. Despite showing some improvement in his performance, Neal’s overall struggles have raised questions about his viability as a long-term starter for the Giants.

Over the season, Neal has played 460 snaps but has allowed 30 pressures, including two sacks and five penalties. His history of an MCL sprain and now injuries to both ankles are worrying signs for his future prospects.

Giants’ Pass-Blocking Woes

The Giants’ offensive line as a whole faces criticism, currently holding the worst pass-blocking grade in the NFL. The line has allowed a staggering 151 pressures and 29 sacks this season. Adding to the concerns, starting guard Mark Glowinski, who leads the team with six sacks allowed, is also expected to miss the upcoming game due to personal reasons.