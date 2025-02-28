Giants had meeting with Scouting Combine’s top performing defensive lineman

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are doing their due diligence on all of the 2025 NFL Draft class’s top prospects. Picking No. 3 in this year’s draft, New York is positioned to land a premier talent — and every option is on the table. The Giants could use help at nearly every position group, situating them to take the best player available in April’s draft.

One prospect surging up draft boards is Texas A&M edge rusher/defensive lineman Shemar Stewart. The NFL Scouting Combine kicked off on Thursday afternoon and Stewart grabbed the attention of every scout in attendance, turning in an elite performance. His talent has surely piqued the Giants’ interests.

Giants met with Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart

According to MLFootball, Stewart had an official meeting with the New York Giants at the Combine. Stewart reportedly met with every team picking in the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft order. The Giants have met with several of the class’s top defensive linemen and pass rushers, including potential No. 1 overall pick Abdul Carter out of Penn State.

Stewart had a historic NFL Scouting Combine performance

Stewart posted a perfect 10.0 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) at the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, which ranks No. 1 out of 1,802 DEs from 1987 to 2025. Such an elite athletic testing performance is sure to boost Stewart’s draft stock.

He came in at 6-foot-5, 267 pounds, running a 4.59s 40-yard dash with a 40-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-11-inch broad jump. Stewart demonstrated elite speed and explosiveness for his position. As the best athlete at his position in the draft class, Stewart will be a highly-coveted prospect.

Could the Giants draft Stewart?

While Stewart is flying up draft boards following his Combine performance, he is unlikely to be in play for the Giants with the third-overall pick. The Giants are in the market for a quarterback and could very well take one in the first round.

If not a quarterback, the Giants could take the best player available, which likely would not be Stewart. Other prospects such as Carter, Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter, and Michigan DT Mason Graham will probably still be ahead of Stewart on draft boards in April.

Stewart is an elite athlete, but the production isn’t there yet. He had just 1.5 sacks in his final collegiate season. Although he is a stout run defender and a rare athlete, his production profile does not match that of a top-three draft pick. Perhaps if he were on the board when the Giants are on the clock in the second round, then Stewart could be an option. However, Stewart is highly unlikely to last until the No. 34 overall pick following his Combine performance.